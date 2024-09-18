 Skip to main content

‘Better Chicken’ Logo Aims to Raise Awareness of Broiler Welfare

Identity campaign from CIWF allows food companies to show commitment to animal welfare
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
CIWF Visual Assets Main Image
The new Better Chicken identity and assets were created by U.K.-based creative change agency Born Ugly for Compassion in World Farming to support its Better Chicken Commitment initiative.

Compassion in World Farming U.S.A. (CIWF) is introducing a new Better Chicken visual identity following requests from food businesses to support communication, recognition and the understanding of broiler chicken welfare in alignment with the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC). Accordingly, the organization has debuted a chicken “face” logo with the strapline “Committed to Better Chicken, Raising Standards Together,” in addition to accompanying visual and animated assets.

The identity and assets were created by U.K.-based creative change agency Born Ugly. Companies that have signed up to the BCC can use these on digital channels. Alternative versions of the logo are available for companies to use as they move forward, such as “Progressing Better Chicken” or “Delivering Better Chicken” for when their chicken meets 100% compliance with BCC. There are also visuals, animations and videos highlighting each of the various BCC criteria to be met: slower-growing breeds, more space, a stimulating environment and a more humane end. 

Initially available to a pilot group of European and U.K. companies, the identity and assets are now rolling out for wider use across the United States and additional European markets. 

CIWF is launching its new identity via social media content across multiple social platforms. The initiative is directing consumers to the Better Chicken webpage, where they can learn more about the BCC, see which companies have signed up and find out ways to support higher-welfare chicken.   

“Over 230 US food businesses have signed up to the Better Chicken Commitment, a science-based package of requirements that address the most pressing health and welfare issues for chickens reared for meat,” noted Julia Johnson, U.S. Head of Food Business at New York-based Compassion in World Farming U.S.A. “As these companies work to fulfill their pledge and bring about a transformation in the market, it is vital that their customers and potential customers are made aware of this progress.   

Continued Johnson: “Our ‘Better Chicken’ visual identity has been launched to raise awareness of the movement towards better welfare standards and to show consumers which of their favored brands have committed to compassionate chicken care so they can support them on their journey.” 

To apply to use the Better Chicken visual identity in the United States, companies can email [email protected].

Founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer, Compassion in World Farming has its headquarters in the United Kingdom, with offices across Europe, the United States, China and South Africa. 

