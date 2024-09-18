‘Better Chicken’ Logo Aims to Raise Awareness of Broiler Welfare
CIWF is launching its new identity via social media content across multiple social platforms. The initiative is directing consumers to the Better Chicken webpage, where they can learn more about the BCC, see which companies have signed up and find out ways to support higher-welfare chicken.
“Over 230 US food businesses have signed up to the Better Chicken Commitment, a science-based package of requirements that address the most pressing health and welfare issues for chickens reared for meat,” noted Julia Johnson, U.S. Head of Food Business at New York-based Compassion in World Farming U.S.A. “As these companies work to fulfill their pledge and bring about a transformation in the market, it is vital that their customers and potential customers are made aware of this progress.
Continued Johnson: “Our ‘Better Chicken’ visual identity has been launched to raise awareness of the movement towards better welfare standards and to show consumers which of their favored brands have committed to compassionate chicken care so they can support them on their journey.”
To apply to use the Better Chicken visual identity in the United States, companies can email [email protected].
Founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer, Compassion in World Farming has its headquarters in the United Kingdom, with offices across Europe, the United States, China and South Africa.