‘Better Chicken’ Logo Aims to Raise Awareness of Broiler Welfare

The new Better Chicken identity and assets were created by U.K.-based creative change agency Born Ugly for Compassion in World Farming to support its Better Chicken Commitment initiative.

Compassion in World Farming U.S.A. (CIWF) is introducing a new Better Chicken visual identity following requests from food businesses to support communication, recognition and the understanding of broiler chicken welfare in alignment with the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC). Accordingly, the organization has debuted a chicken “face” logo with the strapline “Committed to Better Chicken, Raising Standards Together,” in addition to accompanying visual and animated assets.

The identity and assets were created by U.K.-based creative change agency Born Ugly. Companies that have signed up to the BCC can use these on digital channels. Alternative versions of the logo are available for companies to use as they move forward, such as “Progressing Better Chicken” or “Delivering Better Chicken” for when their chicken meets 100% compliance with BCC. There are also visuals, animations and videos highlighting each of the various BCC criteria to be met: slower-growing breeds, more space, a stimulating environment and a more humane end.

Initially available to a pilot group of European and U.K. companies, the identity and assets are now rolling out for wider use across the United States and additional European markets.