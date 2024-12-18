Stop & Shop Names Chief Merchant

Lee Nicholson, currently SVP of procurement at ADUSA Procurement, will become EVP, chief merchant at Ahold Delhaize USA brand Stop & Shop, effective at the start of the new year. In his latest role, Nicholson will be responsible for merchandising strategy, category management, promotional planning, and execution and pricing at Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop.

“I’m excited about Lee returning to Stop & Shop and the experience he will bring as we continue to evolve our customer experience,” noted Stop & Shop President Roger Wheeler. “Lee will carry forward the next phases of the large, multi-year price investments Stop & Shop is making, which is a key part of our commitment to strengthen our customer value proposition. Lee is an excellent leader who has the ability to build strong teams focused on the customer, and I look forward to aligning our merchandising strategies to support our work to reposition Stop & Shop.”