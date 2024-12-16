 Skip to main content
Grocery Impact

PHOTO ALBUM: Memorable Moments From Grocery Impact, TWIG Gala

Discover or relive memorable moments from Progressive Grocer's flagship event and its culminating awards gala
12/16/2024

Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact event, which took place this past Nov. 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, in Orlando, Fla., featured impactful educational sessions on a range of key topics for food retailers, the presentation of PG's GenNext Awards for emerging industry leaders under the age of 40, and plenty of time for networking and socializing.

As the culmination of Grocery Impact, the Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) gala on the evening of Nov. 8 provided plenty of special moments for honorees and their supporters. In addition to the Senior-Level Executives, Rising Stars and Store Managers who received awards, Trailblazer Lynette Ackley, of Meijer, was recognized for career achievement. Following the ceremony, attendees hit the dance floor at an afterparty sponsored by The Hershey Co.

For more images from the 2024 Grocery Impact and TWIG Gala, access the Grocery Impact Photo album

Progressive Grocer is now accepting nominations for the 2025 TWIG Awards. Click here to enter. The deadline is Feb. 28, 2025.

 

