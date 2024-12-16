PHOTO ALBUM: Memorable Moments From Grocery Impact, TWIG Gala
Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact event, which took place this past Nov. 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, in Orlando, Fla., featured impactful educational sessions on a range of key topics for food retailers, the presentation of PG's GenNext Awards for emerging industry leaders under the age of 40, and plenty of time for networking and socializing.
Grocery Impact 2024
As the culmination of Grocery Impact, the Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) gala on the evening of Nov. 8 provided plenty of special moments for honorees and their supporters. In addition to the Senior-Level Executives, Rising Stars and Store Managers who received awards, Trailblazer Lynette Ackley, of Meijer, was recognized for career achievement. Following the ceremony, attendees hit the dance floor at an afterparty sponsored by The Hershey Co.