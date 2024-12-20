Divert Expands Leadership Team

Food waste solutions company Divert, Inc. is gearing up to advance its mission by bolstering its leadership team. The West Concord, Mass.-based firm is bringing on four leaders to steer strategy as it plans to scale to 30 facilities by 2031 and widened its customer base to include 8,000 grocers, CPGs, distributors and foodservice operators.

Divert named Andrew Johnston as VP of industrials, tasked with strategy and revenue growth with the company’s industrials customers. Johnston’s 15 years of experience includes a role as head of commercialization of the Trenton Renewables food waste anaerobic digestion facility; he earned a master of science and MBA degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Engineering Management, Bachelor of Engineering, and Bachelor of Arts degrees from Dartmouth College.

Frenchie Audette was appointed VP of foodservice and will lead strategy and revenue in that area of Divert’s work. His background includes nearly 20 years of foodservice expertise, including key positions at Local Kitchens and Square, Inc., along with his experience as a former restaurant owner. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Washington.

In addition, Divert tapped Derek Spillane as VP of IT. He joins the company from Surgalign, where he led global enterprise applications and IT operational teams, and he will leverage more than 26 years of IT industry leadership. Spillane is a graduate of the National University of Ireland, where he earned an MBA, and University College Galway, where he received a Bachelor of International Commerce degree.