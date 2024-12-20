Divert Expands Leadership Team
Elswhere in the organization, Lee DeVasier is now VP of transportation and supply chain at Divert, leading daily execution on transportation and managing supply chain logistics. His three years of strategic engineering work includes his most recent role at Pitney Bowes, where he was responsible for all aspects of the parcel network, facility placement, transportation design and execution, as well as the relationship with the United States Postal Service. DeVasier received MBA and Bachelor of Business Administration degrees from the University of Kentucky.
“We’re deeply committed to hiring exceptional leaders with the expertise, knowledge, and agility needed to support us in this next stage of growth,” declared Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder of Divert. “With the additions of Andrew, Derek, Frenchie, and Lee, we’ve brought on valuable and diverse perspectives that will expand our food service and industrials business, strengthen IT operations, and optimize our transportation and logistics strategies."
In early December, Divert announced the opening of an integrated diversion and energy facility in Turlock, Calif., the first of its kind in that state. The company was also named a winner of Progressive Grocer's 2024 Impact Awards, recognized for its work in sustainability and resource conservation.