Costco Goes Greener in Latest Fiscal Year
In the area of people and communities, Costco recapped how it recently expanded its workforce dashboard beyond the United States to help operators invest in their workforce. In addition, the operator donated more than $84 million to local charities in FY2024.
Other sustainability results include initiatives to minimize water, waste, energy and emissions in warehouses and the launch of Energy Star benchmarking that helps warehouse sites compare against solar buildings. Also during its fiscal year that wrapped in September, Costco replaced more than seven million gallons of diesel with renewable diesel and installed 13 more CO2-based refrigeration systems.
Meanwhile, Costco is broadening attempts to carry more sustainable merchandise by engaging suppliers directly to encourage target setting, piloting regenerative agriculture investments with partners and teaming up with organizations such as the Seafood Task Force and Equitable Food Institute.
In other Costco news, the warehouse operator was named the top grocery retailer in Canada in the annual retailer preference index released by data science firm dunnhumby. Dunnhumby reported that Costco ranked first for operations nationally in Canada and is becoming more accessible through third party-service platforms like Uber Eats and Instacart.
Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco currently operates more than 882 warehouses, including 600-plus in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada and 40 in Mexico. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Costco among its Retailers of the Century.