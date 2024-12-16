Costco Goes Greener in Latest Fiscal Year

Costco Wholesale Corp., which just reported strong demand for groceries during its first quarter of 2025 and confirmed expansion plans for 2025, also shared progress on some of its sustainability goals related to the pillars of operations, people and communities and merchandising.

In the Dec. 12 earnings call, President and CEO Ron Vachris noted that it has been a busy year for the company from an ESG point of view. “We have continued to grow globally, reaching more than 890 warehouses around the world. Consequently, we recognize the importance of continuing our work towards a more sustainable future for our members, employees, suppliers, shareholders, communities and the environment. We’ve also seen an evolving regulatory landscape and believe that our work in sustainability will help us prepare for these changes,” he remarked.

To Vachris’s point, Costco continues to work across areas of sustainability, The club operator shared that it continues to tackle its Climate Action Plan, working towards its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions goals. During its fiscal 2024 year, Costco took more steps to educate employees and its supply chain, improve the way it measures, reports and verifies climate-related information and test and scale new ideas. One highlight is the introduction of Costco’s Scope 3 Supplier Targets, Transition Agriculture, Energy Solutions and Packaging Solutions (STEP) program with its buying teams to work on Scope 3 initiatives.