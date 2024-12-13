Grocery Categories Help Lift Costco’s Q1 Sales
To Millerchip's point, meat sales were up double digits during the first quarter of the fiscal year. According to the CFO, the company continues to see strong momentum with new international food items like as Synear Pork Soup Dumplings, Sona Masoori Rice, and Hot Pot beef sliced chuck rolls and sales of Kirkland Signature products continue to grow at a faster pace than the business as a whole.
E-commerce remains another bright spot at Costco. Continuing a trend over recent quarters, e-comm sales rose 13.2% on an adjusted basis during Q1.
From an operations standpoint, Costco operates 897 warehouses around the world and plans to open 20 more warehouses in fiscal 2025. “After the end of the quarter, on the day before Thanksgiving, we opened our 897th warehouse in Pleasanton, California. That opening had the highest-ever opening day sales for a U.S. warehouse at $2.9 million that day,” added President and CEO Ron Vachris during the earnings call.
