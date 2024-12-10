$219B Risk From Pesticides Looms for Food Retailers: Report
Kroger’s release of a new policy in February 2024 meant that more than half of the largest U.S. food retailers now had policies addressing pesticides to protect bees and biodiversity. Whole Foods and Meijer also made moves in this area, joining Walmart and Giant Eagle in such efforts. According to the report, these five companies require all fresh produce suppliers to employ ecological farming methods known as integrated pest management (IPM), as verified by a vetted list of third-party certifications within established timelines. IPM reduces the need for pesticides by implementing non-chemical approaches to pest management. As a result of these measures, Whole Foods moved from a B- to an A on the scorecard, Kroger from a D- to a C, and Meijer from a D to a B-.
Despite these actions, however, the food retail industry’s efforts still aren’t enough, FOE contended.
“Under the incoming Trump administration, the Environmental Protection Agency will likely do even less to mitigate the damage of pesticides, putting even more onus on companies to address the escalating risks,” noted Kendra Klein, PhD, deputy director of science at Washington, D.C.-based FOE. “Food retailers must urgently reduce their use of pesticides and advance organic and other ecologically regenerative approaches. They have the opportunity to lead in the fight against biodiversity collapse and climate change, helping to ensure Americans’ have continued access to healthy food.”
Pesticides — a term encompassing insecticides, herbicides and fungicides — in food retailer supply chains contribute directly to both biodiversity loss, including pollinators, and climate change. Pollinators are needed to maintain a third of the food supply, and soil organisms, which are crucial to building healthy soil, sequestering carbon, conserving water and boosting farmers’ climate resilience. Further, pesticides are fossil fuels, the production and use of which are major drivers of agriculture-related greenhouse-gas emissions.
The report offered three strategies for food retailers to meaningfully address the risks posed by pesticides: support the growth of organic farming in the United States and elsewhere, support the non-organic growers they source from to adopt ecological farming methods that reduce the need for pesticides, and make agrochemical input reduction a central pillar of all “regenerative” and “climate-smart” agriculture initiatives.