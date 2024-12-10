 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA, Campbell’s Team to Lower Potato Farming Emissions

Regenerative agriculture pilot to take place in 3 states over 3 years
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Campbell's Scope 3 Greenhouse-Gas Emissions Main Image
As well as its work with potatoes in partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA, Campbell’s investments in regenerative agriculture include collaborations with its California tomato farmers and its U.S. flour and wheat suppliers. 

Building on its other initiatives in this space, grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA is rolling out another scope 3 pilot program – this time focused on potatoes. Over the next three years, the retailer will collaborate with The Campbell’s Co. to lower scope 3 greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions related to potato farming. The collaboration aims to help partner farms adopt regenerative farming techniques to develop more resilient agricultural systems and lower carbon emissions through soil health practices and other methods.

Backed by financial investments from Ahold Delhaize USA and Campbell’s, the pilot will involve three potato farms in North Carolina, New York and Michigan. The initiative covers 1,000 acres at these farms – the approximate number of acres needed annually to grow potatoes for Campbell’s products sold by Ahold Delhaize USA brands. The potatoes harvested during the project will be combined with conventionally grown potatoes to make Kettle Brand chips, Cape Cod chips and Campbell’s soups, all of which will be available at Ahold Delhaize USA local brand stores.

“As a company committed to enabling healthier people and planet, we’re excited to explore the potential positive impacts of regenerative agriculture on another crop as part of our continued progress on scope 3,” noted Marc Stolzman, chief sustainability officer at Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA. “Both companies have strong commitments to environmental sustainability, and we’re proud to work alongside the Campbell’s team to test how we can best collaborate to reduce emissions in the value chain.”

The pilot will concentrate on such farming practices as cover cropping, compost application, nutrient management and conversion of farm equipment to renewable energy sources. Further, the companies will work with farmers on measuring soil health and emissions impacts while leveraging Campbell’s wider work to aid potato farmers. Campbell’s has included all of its potato suppliers in its sustainable agriculture program since 2023.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Potatoes are a key ingredient used across our portfolio,” said Stewart Lindsay, chief sustainability officer at Camden, N.J.-based Campbell’s. “Collaborations like this help connect our customers and consumers to the farmers who grow key ingredients in the food we make while actively helping to measure and advance sustainability and regenerative-agricultural practices in our supply chain.”

Added Matt Maughan, director of ag innovation and sustainability at CSS Farms, which runs a New York farm taking part in the pilot: “With the support of Campbell’s and Ahold Delhaize USA, we are proud to advance our sustainability efforts in significant ways. We look forward to building on this collaboration and the important impact we can make together.”

This is the third farm-focused pilot that Ahold Delhaize USA has rolled out this year, following efforts with Kellanova regarding wheat and General Mills regarding wheat and other grains, and one of several for Campbell’s as both companies make progress on their scope 3 commitments. As well as its work with potatoes, Campbell’s investments in regenerative agriculture include collaborations with its California tomato farmers and its U.S. flour and wheat suppliers. 

“We’re very excited to obtain the learnings from these pilot projects,” said Kendrick Repko, Ahold Delhaize USA’s director of sustainable products. “The takeaways will allow us to broaden our partnerships and advance this important work.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The division encompasses five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds