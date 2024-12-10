Ahold Delhaize USA, Campbell’s Team to Lower Potato Farming Emissions

As well as its work with potatoes in partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA, Campbell’s investments in regenerative agriculture include collaborations with its California tomato farmers and its U.S. flour and wheat suppliers.

Building on its other initiatives in this space, grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA is rolling out another scope 3 pilot program – this time focused on potatoes. Over the next three years, the retailer will collaborate with The Campbell’s Co. to lower scope 3 greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions related to potato farming. The collaboration aims to help partner farms adopt regenerative farming techniques to develop more resilient agricultural systems and lower carbon emissions through soil health practices and other methods.

Backed by financial investments from Ahold Delhaize USA and Campbell’s, the pilot will involve three potato farms in North Carolina, New York and Michigan. The initiative covers 1,000 acres at these farms – the approximate number of acres needed annually to grow potatoes for Campbell’s products sold by Ahold Delhaize USA brands. The potatoes harvested during the project will be combined with conventionally grown potatoes to make Kettle Brand chips, Cape Cod chips and Campbell’s soups, all of which will be available at Ahold Delhaize USA local brand stores.

“As a company committed to enabling healthier people and planet, we’re excited to explore the potential positive impacts of regenerative agriculture on another crop as part of our continued progress on scope 3,” noted Marc Stolzman, chief sustainability officer at Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA. “Both companies have strong commitments to environmental sustainability, and we’re proud to work alongside the Campbell’s team to test how we can best collaborate to reduce emissions in the value chain.”

The pilot will concentrate on such farming practices as cover cropping, compost application, nutrient management and conversion of farm equipment to renewable energy sources. Further, the companies will work with farmers on measuring soil health and emissions impacts while leveraging Campbell’s wider work to aid potato farmers. Campbell’s has included all of its potato suppliers in its sustainable agriculture program since 2023.