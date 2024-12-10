Ahold Delhaize USA, Campbell’s Team to Lower Potato Farming Emissions
“Potatoes are a key ingredient used across our portfolio,” said Stewart Lindsay, chief sustainability officer at Camden, N.J.-based Campbell’s. “Collaborations like this help connect our customers and consumers to the farmers who grow key ingredients in the food we make while actively helping to measure and advance sustainability and regenerative-agricultural practices in our supply chain.”
Added Matt Maughan, director of ag innovation and sustainability at CSS Farms, which runs a New York farm taking part in the pilot: “With the support of Campbell’s and Ahold Delhaize USA, we are proud to advance our sustainability efforts in significant ways. We look forward to building on this collaboration and the important impact we can make together.”
This is the third farm-focused pilot that Ahold Delhaize USA has rolled out this year, following efforts with Kellanova regarding wheat and General Mills regarding wheat and other grains, and one of several for Campbell’s as both companies make progress on their scope 3 commitments. As well as its work with potatoes, Campbell’s investments in regenerative agriculture include collaborations with its California tomato farmers and its U.S. flour and wheat suppliers.
“We’re very excited to obtain the learnings from these pilot projects,” said Kendrick Repko, Ahold Delhaize USA’s director of sustainable products. “The takeaways will allow us to broaden our partnerships and advance this important work.”
Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The division encompasses five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.