Happy Egg Deepens Commitment to Regenerative Agriculture
As it expands its network to include more farmers, Happy Egg continues to work closely with independent family-owned farms around the country. The company’s free-range eggs are sold at grocery stores such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Safeway and Fresh Market, among many others. Egg Innovations, meanwhile, can trace its roots back 100 years to a family farm in Port Washington, Wis., and grew to include more than 50 family farms across 1,000 acres of land dedicated to egg-laying hens.
Egg innovations will be a topic at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla. On Friday, Nov. 8, the president and CEO of the American Egg Board, Emily Metz, will discuss how the egg industry is navigating consumers’ evolving needs and lifestyles to drive growth and opportunities.