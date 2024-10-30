 Skip to main content

Happy Egg Deepens Commitment to Regenerative Agriculture

Free-range producer completes merger with Egg Innovations
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Happy Egg merger
Happy Egg has finalized a deal to integrate with Egg Innovations, adding its mill and farms.

Happy Egg and regenerative farming operation Egg Innovations have finalized their merger, a move expected to expand Happy Egg’s product portfolio and widen its innovative practices. As part of the integration between the businesses, Happy Egg is adding a feed mill, more farms, and a dedicated packing and distribution center.

The merged company will be led by Happy Egg CEO Alex Worley. “Today marks a transformational milestone in Happy Egg’s journey,” he said. “Small family farms are the foundation of everything we do. With Egg Innovations, we will continue to push the boundaries of what consumers expect in egg farming — delivering innovation such as pasture-raised and regenerative practices. This moment represents a significant step forward in bringing even more Americans quality eggs in which they can see and taste the difference.”

As it expands its network to include more farmers, Happy Egg continues to work closely with independent family-owned farms around the country. The company’s free-range eggs are sold at grocery stores such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Safeway and Fresh Market, among many others. Egg Innovations, meanwhile, can trace its roots back 100 years to a family farm in Port Washington, Wis., and grew to include more than 50 family farms across 1,000 acres of land dedicated to egg-laying hens.

Egg innovations will be a topic at Progressive Grocer’s upcoming Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla. On Friday, Nov. 8, the president and CEO of the American Egg Board, Emily Metz, will discuss how the egg industry is navigating consumers’ evolving needs and lifestyles to drive growth and opportunities. 

