Happy Egg Deepens Commitment to Regenerative Agriculture

Happy Egg and regenerative farming operation Egg Innovations have finalized their merger, a move expected to expand Happy Egg’s product portfolio and widen its innovative practices. As part of the integration between the businesses, Happy Egg is adding a feed mill, more farms, and a dedicated packing and distribution center.

The merged company will be led by Happy Egg CEO Alex Worley. “Today marks a transformational milestone in Happy Egg’s journey,” he said. “Small family farms are the foundation of everything we do. With Egg Innovations, we will continue to push the boundaries of what consumers expect in egg farming — delivering innovation such as pasture-raised and regenerative practices. This moment represents a significant step forward in bringing even more Americans quality eggs in which they can see and taste the difference.”

