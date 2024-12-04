TWIG Video: Mentoring the Next Generation of Top Women in Grocery

Internships have come a long way in recent years, as students and organizations learn from each other. In this episode, Daymon's VP Christine Boenig and Western Michigan University food marketing student Avery Knoll talk about the valuable experience gained in such programs.

Over the past several years, Daymon has refined its internship program to make it as robust and structured as possible. “Our goals really were to be able to take on some high-performing students and give them a real-world experience in the job market. And then more specifically in the private brand and retail industry,” explains Christine.

[RELATED: 5 Habits of Gen Z Shoppers That Grocers Should Heed]

Avery was one of those high-performing students who recently participated in the company's 12-week internship. She received a first-hand look at how impactful the collaboration of the retailer and the CPG really is, working with SAS teams, joining store walks, and connecting with some of the company’s biggest suppliers.

“I then presented my findings to the retailer that we work with to bring their private brands to life,” says Avery. “Seeing how all those pieces come together to create a successful product launch is huge and very eye-opening. …. I just got a whole better understanding of the whole consumer behavior and the importance that products meet those specific market needs. … this hand-on exposure gave me a better appreciation for the power of private label products and how they drive that loyalty and differentiation in the market.”

Christine adds that Daymon also gave Avery exposure across a lot of different working parts of the organization. “We took her to St. Louis to our corporate headquarters where she was able to work together with her other interns and get to have some real time face to face with our executive leadership team," she says. "And we really wanted to give her exposure across a vast part of the organization so that ultimately, when she graduates and when she's talking to her friends and family, Advantage Solutions and Daymon and our other operating companies are top of mind.”

Daymon will continue refining its internship and getting better even better. "We're interested in getting the best of the best because we know these are our future leaders, not only in our companies, but across the globe," says Christine.

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected] and/or [email protected].