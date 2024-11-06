TWIG Video: Modern Marketing at Ferrero

Shalini Stansberry, VP of marketing at Kinder Snacking for Ferrero joins the podcast to discuss marketing different consumer segments, Kinder Chocolate’s official U.S. launch, upcoming innovations from the chocolate company, mentorship and more.

In regards to leading Kinder Chocolate's official U.S. launch last fall, Shalini said, “Once we had proven through research that it would be a viable launch here in the U.S. due to the strong consumer acceptance, I partnered with the global team to build a business case to ensure that we were unlocking capex to be able to support the demand for the U.S. market. I also worked closely, my team and I did, to co-create the sell-in story with category management and trade marketing to ensure that we had strong acceptance of the launch by retail partners."

The "Let That Kid Flag Fly" campaign was born, reminding parents to let kids be kids.

"It's [the campaign was] really born out of the insight that childhood is fleeting and with so many pressures on kids and parents today, it's really important to remind ourselves as parents to let kids be kids and to be their unfiltered selves because, you know, childhood is short. They're going to be adults in no time."

As a special treat, Shalini gives TWIG Podcast listeners a peek at other upcoming innovations at Kinder Snacking.