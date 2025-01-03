Ahold Delhaize Wraps Up Profi Acquisition
Operating around 1,700 supermarkets and convenience stores, Timisoara-based Profi is known for its strong assortment and value for customers. In the 12 months ending June 2024, the company generated €2.7 billion (US $2.8 billion) in net sales. Ahold Delhaize anticipates that Profi will add around €3 billion (US $3.1 billion) in net sales to its financial results in 2025.
Ahold Delhaize revealed its intention to acquire Profi this past October, and the proposed transaction was approved last month by the Romanian Competition Council (RCC), subject to post-closing obligations regarding the relationships with suppliers in the Romanian retail market, in addition to the divestment of 87 stores. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs served as financial advisors to Ahold Delhaize, while CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang and GNP Guia Naghi & Partners served as legal advisors.
In May 2024, Ahold Delhaize said it was opening a new technology studio in Bucharest, Romania, called AD/01. The studio will hire around 250 employees in the coming years to work on innovations that will advance the customer experience across the company’s European brands.
