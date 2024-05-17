Ahold Delhaize to Open Tech Studio in Romania

Ahold Delhaize is launching a new tech studio in Bucharest to further strengthen its digital, data and tech capabilities.

Ahold Delhaize will open a new technology studio in Bucharest, Romania, called AD/01.

The studio plans to hire around 250 employees in the coming years to work on innovations that will advance the customer experience across Ahold Delhaize’s European brands, including Albert Heijn, Etos, Delhaize, Alfa Beta and Mega Image.

The retail giant said in a statement that AD/01 will play a pivotal role in strengthening its digital, data and tech ecosystem and capabilities. The teams will focus on a range of areas, from web and app development to joining and initiating strategic projects in e-commerce, infrastructure, data, loyalty, core retail and beyond.

“As part of our tech ambitions, we focus on providing seamless digitally enabled experiences, whether in-store down the aisles, at the checkouts or behind the scenes,” Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia, said in the statement. “With the evolving needs of our customers come new challenges, which is why we are creating AD/01. This tech studio will bring together sharp minds to develop innovations that serve people today and tomorrow and serve all our European brands. In doing so we are also investing in the Romanian market, where we already operate through our local brand Mega Image.”

AD/01 is currently onboarding the first of its new talent. The plan is to have around 250 employees within the next few years.

This article was originally published in sister publication Path to Purchase Institute.