Relocalize Secures $5.8M to Scale Up Autonomous Micro-Factories

Relocalize co-founders posed with investors Desjardins Capital and i4 Capital at the startup’s manufacturing facility in Montreal.

Relocalize, a Montreal-based cleantech startup, has secured $5.8 million to decarbonize food supply chains in the second closing of its seed round, raising $1 million more capital than originally anticipated.

The tech company cuts greenhouse-gas emissions and costs by deploying micro-factories at grocery distribution centers to produce food and beverages hyper-locally. By decentralizing production, Relocalize is able to eliminate 100% of middle-mile transportation and de-risk supply chains.

[RELATED: Progressive Grocer Names the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers]

Relocalize will use funds from its latest seed round to accelerate the development and deployment of its technology platform and deploy full-scale micro-factories in Canada and the United States. The company plans to double its engineering team in the coming months to meet strong demand from retailers in the packaged ice market segment.

In March 2023, Relocalize made headlines when it partnered with Southeastern Grocers on an autonomous ice-manufacturing pilot project at the retailer's Jacksonville, Fla., distribution center. The micro-factory was used to produce certified plastic-negative packaged ice on demand for local supermarkets in Florida. A few months later, Relocalize raised $2.5 million in the initial closing of the seed round.

The latest seed extension was spearheaded by Desjardins Capital, with ongoing support from initial seed investors, including i4 Capital, Waterpoint Lane and RGS Ice.

D. Wayne McIntyre, CEO of Relocalize, emphasized the impact of the new funding: "Bringing on a capital partner like Desjardins Capital at the seed stage gives our vision for a truck-free future for manufactured foods a huge boost. We'll be moving quickly to scale up deployments of our first-to-world micro-factories with grocery retailers."

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company was No. 44 on The PG 100, PG’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

The top retailers and solution providers in grocery will be talking about the latest innovations and so much more at Progressive Grocer's annual GroceryTech event in Dallas, June 5-7. Click here for more information and to register now.