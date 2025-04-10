10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025

Dedicated readers of Progressive Grocer may well ask how we go about choosing the grocery retailers that make up this list. The answer, simply put, is that we select the companies that impress us the most through the sheer breadth, depth and innovation of their sustainability measures.

Of course, we know that the meaning of the word “sustainability” goes well beyond eco-friendly moves that help the planet, so we have also included the chosen companies’ efforts to improve and maintain the health and well-being of their associates and surrounding communities – therefore fulfilling the definition laid out in the charter for the UCLA Sustainability Committee: “the integration of environmental health, social equity and economic vitality in order to create thriving, healthy, diverse and resilient communities for this generation and generations to come. The practice of sustainability recognizes how these issues are interconnected and requires a systems approach and an acknowledgement of complexity.”

Naturally, given their focus on food and their deep involvement in the communities they serve, grocery companies are ideally suited to adopt sustainability as a core value, but that impetus also comes from the consumers who already shop at their stores, as well as those that they hope to attract. According to a 2024 survey from Mintel, almost two in five engaged beauty and personal care, household, and food and drink consumers said that that companies can do more than governments in driving global change, and more than half of engaged beauty and personal care and household shoppers regularly check product labels for information such as recyclability, while more than a third of engaged food and drink consumers check on-pack labels for details on the environmental initiatives supported by purchasing the product.

With rising consumer expectations that companies – grocery retailers in particular – will walk the talk when it comes to all aspects of sustainability, those a little further behind on the journey can find worthy role models below (in alphabetical order).