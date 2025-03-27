Denali Introduces 1st-Ever Mobile Food Recycling Unit
Denali collaborated with Ecoverse, an Avon, Ohio-based provider of environmental processing equipment, on the design of the mobile de-packaging unit.
“Ecoverse and Tiger Depack are excited to be working together with Denali to help fulfill their food waste management goals by de-packaging, separating and diverting massive amounts of food waste from landfills,” said Ecoverse President Hugh Fagan. “Our Tiger Depack System allows Denali to capture, repurpose and recycle valuable materials for the betterment of the environment through compost, anaerobic digestion and animal feed.”
“Innovation is in our DNA at Denali, and our mobile de-packaging machine expands our capabilities to support partners in their time of need to repurpose unsalable food,” added Speiser. “We partnered with our manufacturer to refine the unit’s design, elevating its efficiencies across maintenance, cleaning and freeze-proofing it to build a unit that is agile, easy to set up and effective.”
Denali currently provides de-packaging services to thousands of grocers, food manufacturers, distributors and municipalities nationwide by collecting their unsalable food and recycling it into valuable products. Last year, for instance, Walmart became the first retailer to team up with Denali to introduce depackaging services to help improve the food waste recycling process at more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country. Walmart has also begun selling ReCirculate, a premium compost product made from unconsumed food sourced from thousands of grocery stores by Denali.
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.