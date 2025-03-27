Denali Introduces 1st-Ever Mobile Food Recycling Unit

Denali, the nation’s largest organic recycler, has rolled out the first-ever mobile de-packaging solution created to enable companies to respond immediately to diverting unsalable food from landfills in critical retail operation situations. With millions of tons of surplus food wasted annually because of spoilage from logistical disruptions, recalls or natural disasters, the solution can be deployed within 24 hours to on-site locations, including grocery stores and food distributors, without the need for existing infrastructure.

The company said that the solution can quickly manage large-scale unconsumable food, diverting it from landfills, where food accounts for about 24% of the content and generates methane emissions 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. EPA.

ReFED’s 2023 Food Waste Monitor found that the United States alone generates 73.9 million tons of surplus food annually; in 2023, 16.3% of this surplus was due to spoilage, food safety issues, or mistakes and malfunctions caused by power outages, equipment issues, deterioration and other factors.

“When it comes to unexpected disruptions or natural disasters resulting in unsalable food, it’s important to act quickly and efficiently,” noted Eric Speiser, chief revenue officer at Russellville, Ark.-based Denali. “Our mobile de-packaging unit can be deployed within a day or less and can be up and running within an hour to process food waste into a clean organic stream that can be repurposed into usable products rather than filling landfills.”

Denali’s mobile de-packaging unit offers the power of its flagship de-packaging machines to quickly separate food from its packaging and then turn it into such sustainable products as compost, natural fertilizer, animal feed and renewable energy. Mounted on a trailer and capable of operating independently of existing infrastructure, including electricity, the unit can be easily set up at locations facing imminent unsalable food, including retailers, grocers, food manufacturers and distribution centers.