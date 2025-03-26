Careit Celebrates Food Waste Donation Milestone
New food tech startup donates surplus and prepared foods to communities across the country
Among the grocers and well-known businesses who have joined Careit to combat food waste and donate surplus food to nonprofits across the nation are Amazon, Food 4 Less, Compass Foods, Google, Vallarta Supermarkets, Cost Less Food Co., BevMo! (a GoPuff subsidiary) and Bristol Farms.
“Careit was designed to lift up emergency relief organizations, and to see where the app started with minimal funding to the exponential growth we’re experiencing today is welcomed proof that our food donation business model is working and building positive momentum,” said Alyson Schill, CEO and co-founder of Careit.