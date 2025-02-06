EXCLUSIVE: Earth Fare Grows Partnership With Flashfood
“We're committed to not only our shoppers and their health, but our planet's health as well,” Aker said. “Partnering with Flashfood offers us an innovative way to get affordable, quality food to our shoppers in a way that is super convenient for them. Our partnership with Flashfood is just one way we're able to keep grocery costs down for folks while not compromising on the quality of the food.”
In addition to offering mixed produce boxes for $5, Earth Fare has also taken the unique step of including hot bar items on the Flashfood app, giving customers a quick, healthy meal option at a steeply discounted price.
As for the future, Aker said Earth Fare plans to roll out Flashfood functionality to additional stores over time.
Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare operates 18 stores in seven Midwest and Southeast states. Led by its pioneering Boot List, Earth Fare has developed a Food Philosophy that bans all artificial ingredients, trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and added hormones and antibiotics.
By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.