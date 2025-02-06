EXCLUSIVE: Earth Fare Grows Partnership With Flashfood

Earth Fare is taking its relationship with Flashfood out of the pilot phase and rolling out the app-based service at three additional stores. The grocer has been testing Flashfood at its Greenville, S.C., location since August, and is now expanding the partnership to stores in North Canton, Ohio; Rock Hill, S.C.; and Concord, N.C.

Flashfood, which allows users to purchase grocery staples nearing their best-by date at a greatly reduced price, launched its Flashfood for Independents functionality last summer with the help of Earth Fare and others. Nicholas Bertram, CEO of Flashfood, told Progressive Grocer that Earth Fare has a lot of credibility when it comes to fresh, healthy and sustainable food, and that the grocer has been a great partner and steward of Flashfood’s mission.

“Earth Fare is unique because it was the first independent grocer that we launched with,” Bertram explained. “There’s a lot more behind the scenes than there would be on a typical enterprise expansion because they’ve been partners with us on making sure that the tech integration and the processes actually work. They’ve made us better.”

In less than six months, Flashfood has helped Earth Fare’s Greenville location save shoppers more than $17,000 on groceries while also diverting more than 9,000 pounds of food from landfills. Laurie Aker, Earth Fare’s director of marketing, told Progressive Grocer that the company has also seen an influx of new customers looking for deals while also remaining environmentally conscious consumers.