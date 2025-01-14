ReposiTrak, Upshop Form Strategic Partnership

At NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show, Progressive Grocer spoke with Derek Hannum, chief customer officer at Murray, Utah-based ReposiTrak, and Lauren Kennedy, VP of customer success at Upshop, about the partnership, which they referred to as an “alliance,” likening the synergy between their companies’ solutions to a relay race that ReposiTrak and Upshop would need to ensure is “smooth, effortless and … low-cost not only for the retailers, but the suppliers.”

“We operate mostly in that space between where it originates with the product shipment from the supplier into a distribution center or a store, and then that’s really where our expertise and our solutions stop as the items approach the store, and [Upshop picks] it up there,” noted Hannum. “So [the partnership is] really more a handoff between the existing solutions than it is creating something entirely new. Now we believe that the synergies between that partnership create a lot of new value, unlock new value, but it’s not like we necessarily need new solutions to do that. It’s just handing data off and sharing data in a way that helps. It makes it easier.”

“The things that food retailers are trying to solve are big and complex, and when you look end to end of the supply chain, it’s not easy,” said Kennedy. “They’ve got lots of battles to fight. And as we look from source to stores, we continue to say, ‘How do we help the retailers fight that battle?’ The partnership with Upshop can help the retailers with that so that the retailers can focus on the value they can gain in the store. [We can help retailers] continue to drive the bottom line, help them with their credits at the back room, manage their inventory better. And so the more we can look at it and make it scalable for the retailer, versus the retailer wanting to all solve it in a little different way, it's a win.”

Through the partnership, grocers can access fast, easy and inexpensive compliance with FSMA 204 from source to store, and gain better visibility into supply chain data that can be used to optimize operations, reduce shrink and waste, and increase sales.

“Our partnership combines ReposiTrak’s strength in traceability data management and connectivity with Upshop’s broad base of retail technology,” observed ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Together, our existing platforms make traceability even easier for retailers, and their suppliers. It allows the traceability requirements to be achieved without adding steps to the check-in process and without retooling legacy systems.”