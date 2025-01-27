EXCLUSIVE: How Grocery Execs Can Pay It Forward
He cited an example. “As operators, we say, ‘When it’s warm in summer, don’t cut as much meat because it’s humid in the store.’ Those kinds of things can cost a operator lots of money,” he pointed out. “So, the topics could range from day-to-day operations to disaster recovery. A big business could close a store or two in a disaster, but if you are small operator, what do you do?”
Moving forward, Fitzgerald said that the goal is to form and deploy this core group of executives to support operators in lower-income, lower-access areas. In addition to providing practical advice, the executives can share ideas on local engagement. “From my perspective, we are also trying to figure out how to deepen yourself as part of the community,” he said.
In addition to their expertise, grocery leaders share a passion for the industry and the people that they serve. “It may sound cliché, but I think that food is central to so much of what we do in life. Gathering at holiday tables or at births and wakes or every day, we come together around food. Food is that human connection,” he declared, adding, “This is where I think that retail executives want to continue to do that. It gets in your blood and this industry has given them a good life – now they can pay it forward.”
Participation in this grocery core group can involve a couple of days of volunteering at stores, among other forms of outreach and counsel, according to Fitzgerald. “The reaction has been good. For most people there is a warm spot in their heart for something like this,” he added.
Those interested the network can email [email protected].