EXCLUSIVE: How Grocery Execs Can Pay It Forward

Food Systems for the Future released a new report on "Grocery Retail for All," that includes roles that stakeholders, including executives, can play to enhance food access.

If a circular, more balanced food system is a goal, paying it forward can round out the edges and speed progress. That’s the philosophy driving one longtime grocery executive dedicated to sharing knowledge in the hope of improving food security and shared industry success.

Progressive Grocer recently talked with Don Fitzgerald, whose background includes roles as co-founder and CEO of the former Dom’s Kitchen and Market, group VP at Mariano's and Roundy's Supermarkets and, currently, partner at The Partnering Group consulting firm. An advisor to the Food Systems for the Future Institute (FSFI) organization, he contributed to the report, “Grocery Retail for All: Affordable, Nutritious Food in every Neighborhood,” that was shared at the recent Grocery Retail for All Summit in Washington, D.C. The report emphasized the need for creative solutions to persistent challenges faced by grocery operators in low-income communities across the United States and discussed opportunities for collaboration within the sector.

“Now, it’s really going forward,” reported Fitzgerald of such collaboration, adding that a potential pilot program in select cities may determine how some of the suggested best practices can be applied in low-access urban and rural communities.

In parallel, Fitzgerald is espousing the value of a grocery retail executive “core,” a group of industry leaders who can lend their insights and advice to the initiative. “This industry has so many talented, caring people, so why not access that? If you are a smaller operator and concerned about waste, labor, policy or buying, there are things that this network of executives can help you jumpstart that and get over the hump,” he explained.