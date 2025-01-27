 Skip to main content

Walmart Now Selling Denali’s ReCirculate Compost Made From Food Waste

Item at stores across southern U.S., with nationwide availability expected by spring
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
ReCirculate Compost Denali Walmart Main Image
ReCirculate compost from Denali will be available at 600-plus Walmart stores across the country by April, in time for peak spring planting season.

ReCirculate, a premium compost product made from unconsumed food sourced from thousands of grocery stores by Denali, a Russellville, Ark.-based recycler of organics, is now available for purchase at more than 100 Walmart locations in eight southern states. Packaged in 1-cubic-foot bags and retailing for a suggested $6.97, consistent with other products of its kind, ReCirculate will be available at 600-plus Walmart stores across the country  by April, in time for peak spring planting season. 

Denali works with Walmart and other retailers to leverage their unsaleable food with Denali’s depackaging technology that separates organic food from its packaging and transforms it into a clean stream of materials that are then made into such useful products as compost, soil, fertilizer and renewable energy. The process simplifies the depackaging process for retailers while keeping unsold food out of landfills. 

“The ReCirculate product is a perfect example of Walmart’s circular business models and how we make the most of our resources,” said RJ Zanes, VP of facility services at Walmart. “We’re taking unsalable merchandise and repurposing it into a different product we can sell on our shelves – benefiting our business, our customers and the planet.”

Denali repurposes uneaten food, helping fight climate change by diverting organic material from landfills and returning nutrients to agriculture and horticulture.

“At Denali, we’re on a mission to harness the potential of organic waste, and ReCirculate is an example of how we can do that,” said Eric Speiser, Denali’s chief revenue officer. “ReCirculate will leverage the nutrients in organic food waste to help build sustainable green spaces, landscaping, gardens, flower beds and more, all while powering a fully circular economy.” 

During a session at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event last November, Phil Collins, senior national account executive, retail and industrial sales at Denali, spoke about ReCirculate and the benefit it offered retailers. “They’re able to put it on their shelves and generate revenue from it, which is a good thing,” Collins pointed out. 

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

