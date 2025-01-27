Walmart Now Selling Denali’s ReCirculate Compost Made From Food Waste
“At Denali, we’re on a mission to harness the potential of organic waste, and ReCirculate is an example of how we can do that,” said Eric Speiser, Denali’s chief revenue officer. “ReCirculate will leverage the nutrients in organic food waste to help build sustainable green spaces, landscaping, gardens, flower beds and more, all while powering a fully circular economy.”
During a session at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event last November, Phil Collins, senior national account executive, retail and industrial sales at Denali, spoke about ReCirculate and the benefit it offered retailers. “They’re able to put it on their shelves and generate revenue from it, which is a good thing,” Collins pointed out.
