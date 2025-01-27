Walmart Now Selling Denali’s ReCirculate Compost Made From Food Waste

ReCirculate compost from Denali will be available at 600-plus Walmart stores across the country by April, in time for peak spring planting season.

ReCirculate, a premium compost product made from unconsumed food sourced from thousands of grocery stores by Denali, a Russellville, Ark.-based recycler of organics, is now available for purchase at more than 100 Walmart locations in eight southern states. Packaged in 1-cubic-foot bags and retailing for a suggested $6.97, consistent with other products of its kind, ReCirculate will be available at 600-plus Walmart stores across the country by April, in time for peak spring planting season.

Denali works with Walmart and other retailers to leverage their unsaleable food with Denali’s depackaging technology that separates organic food from its packaging and transforms it into a clean stream of materials that are then made into such useful products as compost, soil, fertilizer and renewable energy. The process simplifies the depackaging process for retailers while keeping unsold food out of landfills.

“The ReCirculate product is a perfect example of Walmart’s circular business models and how we make the most of our resources,” said RJ Zanes, VP of facility services at Walmart. “We’re taking unsalable merchandise and repurposing it into a different product we can sell on our shelves – benefiting our business, our customers and the planet.”

Denali repurposes uneaten food, helping fight climate change by diverting organic material from landfills and returning nutrients to agriculture and horticulture.