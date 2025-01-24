Costco Shareholders Uphold DEI Initiatives
Meanwhile, Walmart recently faced backlash when a group of shareholders sent a letter to CEO Doug McMillon to convey their disappointment regarding the retailer’s decision to cut back on its own DEI initiatives and commitments.
Walmart joins a growing list of businesses stepping away from DEI programs targeted by conservative groups. Other brands scaling down or dropping their DEI efforts include Meta, Amazon, Molson Coors, Tractor Supply, Caterpillar, John Deere, Lowe’s, Ford, Toyota and Harley-Davidson.
In his first week in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending DEI programs in federal agencies.
Costco currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, and 41 in Mexico. It also operates e-commerce sites in eight countries. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100. PG also named both companies to its Retailers of the Century list.