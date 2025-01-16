Ahold Delhaize USA, Lidl US Selected as Top Employers
The Top Employer Index certifies organizations based on the participation and results of its HR Best Practices Survey. The survey encompasses six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, among them People Strategy; Work Environment; Talent Acquisition; Learning; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Well-being.
“Our culture fuels our ability to attract and retain top talent,” added Edwards. “I couldn’t be prouder of our teams, whose dedication and care have earned us this distinction.”
According to David Plink, CEO of the Amsterdam-based Top Employers Institute: “In the midst of constant change — through technological advances, economic shifts and evolving social landscapes – it’s inspiring to see people and organizations rise to the challenge. This year, the Top Employer certification program underscores the commitment of our Top Employers who continue to set the standard and consistently deliver best-in-class HR policies and practices. These Top Employers strive to promote growth and well-being while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-centered leaders and teams as a Top Employer for 2025!”
Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100.