Ahold Delhaize USA, Lidl US Selected as Top Employers

The Top Employer Index certifies organizations based on the participation and results of its HR Best Practices Survey.

Retailers Ahold Delhaize USA and Lidl US have been named among the Top Employers in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute, which singles out organizations dedicated to upholding exemplary human resources policies and people practices.

Globally, Lidl earned the X-Large Enterprise Seal for the first time and the Top Employers Europe seal for the eighth time. Also included among the 2025 Top Employers list were Ahold Delhaize USA brands Food Lion, Giant Food, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and The Giant Co.

“We’re honored by this recognition,” said Cathy Edwards, VP of human resources for Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA. “At Ahold Delhaize USA, we’re committed to a workplace where associates can grow and win together – and this recognition highlights the focus we place on enabling our associates to thrive and cultivating a people-first, purpose-driven culture.”

“People are at the center of everything we do, and we’re pleased to be recognized with this award,” noted Karen Procell, CHRO and general counsel of Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US. "We’re constantly finding new ways to support, develop and celebrate our teams. We are proud of our progress here at Lidl US, and we’re excited to continue to take the organization to the next level.”