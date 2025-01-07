Equality Index Shows Business Commitment to LGBTQ+ Inclusion & Equitable Benefits

One of this year’s companies that earned an Equality 100 Score is Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC. This is the fourth year in a row that C&S has achieved a score of 100.

“At C&S, one of our core values is to make our communities better, and it all starts with the way we Take Care of Each Other and Operate as a Team. Receiving a 100 score in the CEI truly represents that dedication,” said CEO Eric Winn.

“C&S is committed to continuing our diversity and inclusion commitment, policies and practices — from our warehouses to our grocery stores to our offices. Braggingly happy customers can only be achieved by braggingly happy employees. Earning consecutive scores of 100 is a testament to that legacy,” added Miriam Ort, chief human resources officer at C&S.

Equality 100 Award recipients in the food retail industry include Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon.com Inc., Dollar Tree Inc., Meijer Inc., The Kroger Co., Hannaford Supermarkets, Giant Eagle Inc., Giant Food, Target Corp., Stop & Shop and Walgreen Co.

“At its core, the work of the CEI is about making businesses stronger. Since the start of this work 22 years ago, we’ve seen drastic shifts in corporate America towards more equitable and inclusive working conditions, family formation and health care benefits, and nondiscrimination protections,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson. “At times, progress meets backlash, but companies continue to dedicate the time and resources to reinforcing workplace inclusion. As a result, they are more competitive and more creative while attracting and retaining top talent and widening their consumer base.”

Costco Wholesale Corp. agrees with that idea, asserting that workforce inclusion helps its business succeed. The club retailer is currently in a dispute with a conservative think tank that wants Costco to tamp down its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) submitted a shareholder proposal that Costco conduct an evaluation and publish a report on the risks of the company maintaining its current DEI roles, policies and goals. Costco’s board of directors is unanimously recommending a vote against NCPPR’s proposal and is standing firm on its DEI initiatives. The proposal will be voted on at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Jan. 23.

“As conversations evolve on corporate America’s approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion,” said RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, SHRM-CP, senior director of workplace equality at Washington D.C.-based HRC.