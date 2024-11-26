Walmart Reverses Efforts on DEI Initiatives

In June 2020, Walmart Inc. CEO Doug McMillon made a commitment to use Walmart’s scale and resources to "develop strategies to increase fairness, equity and justice in aspects of everyday life."

However, Walmart now joins a growing list of businesses stepping away from DEI programs targeted by conservative groups. Other brands tamping down DEI efforts include Tractor Supply, Lowe’s, Ford, Harley-Davidson and Molson Coors.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck, a vocal DEI opponent, recently threatened Walmart with a campaign to lead a customer boycott just days before Black Friday. Upon hearing of Walmart’s DEI changes, Starbuck wrote in a post on X, “This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America.”

According to Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, the retailer is currently making the changes to help foster inclusion.

"Like many companies all across the United States, we've been on a journey, and we continue to be on a journey,” Furner said in response to questions about the DEI policy decision in an exclusive interview with CBS Mornings. "And what we're trying to do is to ensure that every customer, every associate, feels welcome here to shop and to feel like they belong."

Additionally, CBS News reported that Walmart will be ready for President-elect Donald Trump's new trade policies, as the retailer's products are mostly made within the United States. Although, as Furner acknowledged, customers may see some impact on prices.

