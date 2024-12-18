Which Food Retailers Are Among America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity?

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025 honors companies from a range of industries that respect and value diversity, as reflected in the feedback from their employees and Newsweek’s research methodology.

Harris Teeter is among the companies that values the talents of its diverse associates and recognizes that a diverse workforce contributes significantly to its success. "We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our workplace culture, which emphasizes inclusion and belonging," said Lauren Furr, Harris Teeter’s director of learning and development and diversity, equity and inclusion. "Fostering a sense of belonging among our diverse workforce is a core part of who we are. We take pride in celebrating the unique contributions of every associate and remain committed to creating an environment where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered to reach their full potential.”

The following food retailers also made America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list:

Albertsons Cos.

ALDI USA

Big Lots

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Fairway Group Holdings Corp.

Fiesta Mart

Food Giant

Food Lion

Giant Eagle

Giant Food

H-E-B

Harris Teeter

Jewel-Osco

Meijer

Ollie’s

Publix

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

WinCo Foods

Meanwhile, although Walmart made Newsweek's list, the retailer revealed late in 2024 that it will start curbing its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Among its changes, Walmart will no longer consider race and gender to boost diversity when granting supplier contracts, and will also stop collecting demographic data when assessing financing eligibility. Additionally, America’s largest retailer will scale back racial equity training, stop participating in rankings by an LGBTQ advocacy group, and review its support for Pride and other events.