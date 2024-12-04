Walmart Makes Shopping More Accessible for Blind, Low-Vision Customers
Since 2023, Walmart has launched sensory friendly shopping hours across its stores, and has also introduced adaptive product lines. The retailer also added Caroline’s Carts at its stores for children with special needs.
“The reality is, we have tons of shoppers with disabilities who we want to make sure are having as good, if not better, of a shopping experience with us as someone who doesn’t have a disability,” said Gayatri Agnew, head of Walmart’s Accessibility Center of Excellence.
