Walmart Makes Shopping More Accessible for Blind, Low-Vision Customers

Walmart has struck up a partnership with Aira to add more accessibility for blind and low-vision customers. The mobile application connects members of that community with sighted interpreters who can communicate visual information in real time.

Through the partnership, the retailer will offer the service free to its customers. Aira interpreters act as eyes inside the store via remote access to a phone camera or piece of wearable tech.

“I think the thing they’re going to gain the most from our partnership is this demonstration to the world that Walmart and Aira really do think about the customers they serve,” said Everette Bacon, chief of blindness initiatives at Aira. “That’s a testament to the kind of service Walmart has provided for years and wants to continue to lead on.”