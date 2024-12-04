 Skip to main content

Walmart Makes Shopping More Accessible for Blind, Low-Vision Customers

Retailer giving free access to app-based interpretation
Emily Crowe
Walmart Aira partnership
Walmart is now offering free access to Aira's app-based wayfinding services in its stores.

Walmart has struck up a partnership with Aira to add more accessibility for blind and low-vision customers. The mobile application connects members of that community with sighted interpreters who can communicate visual information in real time. 

Through the partnership, the retailer will offer the service free to its customers. Aira interpreters act as eyes inside the store via remote access to a phone camera or piece of wearable tech.

“I think the thing they’re going to gain the most from our partnership is this demonstration to the world that Walmart and Aira really do think about the customers they serve,” said Everette Bacon, chief of blindness initiatives at Aira. “That’s a testament to the kind of service Walmart has provided for years and wants to continue to lead on.”

Since 2023, Walmart has launched sensory friendly shopping hours across its stores, and has also introduced adaptive product lines. The retailer also added Caroline’s Carts at its stores for children with special needs.

“The reality is, we have tons of shoppers with disabilities who we want to make sure are having as good, if not better, of a shopping experience with us as someone who doesn’t have a disability,” said Gayatri Agnew, head of Walmart’s Accessibility Center of Excellence.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.

