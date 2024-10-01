Giant Food Enables Customers to Earn Points for Flu and COVID-19 Shots

For each flu or COVID-19 vaccine administered at Giant Food's in-store pharmacies, eligible customers will earn 500 Flexible Rewards points for up to eight members of the household.

Now at Giant Food, customers can now earn rewards points when they get flu and COVID-19 vaccines at any of the grocery store chain’s in-store pharmacies. For each flu or COVID-19 vaccine administered by Giant’s certified pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, eligible customers will earn 500 Flexible Rewards points for up to eight members of the household.

As members of the Flexible Rewards program earn points through a wide variety of personalized and mass promotions, they receive redemption offerings on grocery spending, gas savings and free products.

Giant Food’s flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are available without an appointment and are fully covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare. The flu shots protect against three strains of the virus, with high-dose options available for those age 65 and up.