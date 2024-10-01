Giant Food Enables Customers to Earn Points for Flu and COVID-19 Shots
“We are committed to increasing the access to quality health care and improving the health of our community,” said Paul Zvaleny, Giant Food’s director of pharmacy operations. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones, as well as contribute to a healthier and safer community for all.”
As well as flu and COVID-19 vaccines, select Giant pharmacies provide on-site flu and strep testing, delivering results in about 15 minutes. The grocer also offers convenient telehealth services via myphysician360, enabling customers to receive prescriptions without leaving the pharmacy, and to further increase accessibility, Giant Food has brought back its Pharmacy Airstream to host mobile immunization clinics across the region.
For additional information, or to schedule an on-site flu clinic or event with Giant Pharmacy’s Airstream, customers can email [email protected]. Age restrictions for flu and COVID-19 vaccines may apply per state. Customers can ask their pharmacist for details.
