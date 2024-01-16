Walmart’s 1st Wellness Day of 2024 Prioritizes Health Screenings, Immunizations

Walmart will hold its next Wellness Day on Jan. 20 at nearly 4,600 of its pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart is gearing up for its first Wellness Day of the new year, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time at nearly 4,600 of its pharmacies across the United States. Customers will be able to receive free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, body mass index and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations for flu, COVID-19, HPV, mumps, measles and more.

Actor, comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart is partnering with Walmart this Wellness Day, and will make a special appearance at a Los Angeles-area store during the event.

“Walmart and I share a commitment in highlighting the profound importance of prioritizing wellness,” Hart said. “It's had a transformative impact on my life, and teaming up with Walmart means we can build healthier, happier communities together."

Select Walmart stores will offer vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demonstrations of wellness products during the Jan. 20 event. Other resources available include:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), hepatitis A & B and more

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“What an ideal opportunity we have to begin the year connecting with the communities we serve,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s SVP of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is a fun experience that allows customers and patients to check in on their health while also building relationships with our incredible pharmacy teams. I’m immensely proud of the ways we continue to build on our touchpoints of care across Health & Wellness at Walmart.”

Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.