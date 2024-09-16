Walmart Stores Add Specialized Caroline's Carts for Inclusive Shopping

“Helping our customers save money and live better is more than our mission – it’s our driving force,” said Cedric Clark, EVP of store operations at Walmart. “Equipping our stores with Caroline’s Carts provides some relief to parents and caregivers who need this tool and know it’s available at their Walmart. Whether they’re caring for someone with a disability or a temporary injury, the carts support our customers when and how they need it every time they come through our doors.”

This initiative is part of Walmart's larger commitment to ensure an inclusive shopping experience.

Last year, the retailer introduced sensory-friendly hours. These hours, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, provide a calmer environment in all Walmart stores across the United States and Puerto Rico by turning off the radio, setting TV monitors to a still screen, and dimming the lights where possible. Although the measure was originally designed to be in place during the back-to-school season, an overwhelmingly positive response led to the year-round extension of these hours.

