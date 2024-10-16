Hy-Vee Offers More Welcoming Experience for People Living With Dementia

In addition, store staff received training from Dementia Friendly Iowa to help educate about how they can make the shopping experience easier for people living with the condition, as well as for their caregivers and families.

Hy-Vee plans to launch the program in additional stores throughout Iowa in the upcoming months.

“At Hy-Vee, we want to ensure every customer feels welcomed and valued,” said Tina Potthoff, SVP of communications for Hy-Vee. “By partnering with Dementia Friendly Iowa, we want to further create a shopping experience where everyone can find what they need with ease.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.