Hy-Vee Offers More Welcoming Experience for People Living With Dementia

Retailer pilots new program that uses specialized grocery cart signs
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Hy-Vee
New signage can be attached to a Hy-Vee cart to help employees and customers identify and support individuals who may require extra assistance during their shopping experience. (Image credit: Hy-Vee LinkedIn)

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee has partnered with Dementia Friendly Iowa on a new awareness program for those living with dementia-related diseases. New signage was created that identifies customers with dementia who are shopping and is now available at select stores in Iowa.

To make the shopping experience easier for people living with the condition, as well as for their caregivers and family members, Hy-Vee is implementing specialized grocery cart signs that read: “Please be patient. I am living with dementia.” The new awareness program is being piloted at the Waukee Hy-Vee, and the Crossroads Hy-Vee in Waterloo. The signs, conveniently located next to the Hy-Vee shopping carts, can be easily attached to a cart to help employees and customers identify and support individuals who may require extra assistance during their shopping experience.

In addition, store staff received training from Dementia Friendly Iowa to help educate about how they can make the shopping experience easier for people living with the condition, as well as for their caregivers and families. 

Hy-Vee plans to launch the program in additional stores throughout Iowa in the upcoming months.

“At Hy-Vee, we want to ensure every customer feels welcomed and valued,” said Tina Potthoff, SVP of communications for Hy-Vee. “By partnering with Dementia Friendly Iowa, we want to further create a shopping experience where everyone can find what they need with ease.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

