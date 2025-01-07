Grocery Retail for All Summit Sparks Conversations to Boost Food Access, Security

At the Grocery Retail for All Summit, an invitation-only conference held on Dec. 13 by Food Systems for the Future and The Global Food Institute (GFI) at the George Washington University, the emphasis was on finding solutions to the ongoing issues of lack of access to healthy fresh food and of food insecurity in what have come to be known as food deserts. To that end, as GFI Executive Director Stacy Dean noted when kicking off the event, speakers would highlight successes in this area and how they might be replicated, as well as important policies to explore. The other distinguished introductory speakers were Ertharin Cousin, CEO and managing director of Food Systems for the Future, and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Beyond the Store

As might be expected from the summit’s name, the retail sector loomed large in the action-packed agenda, beginning with a keynote address by Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI – The Food Industry Association. Observing in her remarks that “a store must be economically viable to succeed over time,” Sarasin asserted that “we’ve expanded our thinking beyond 75,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar solutions to explore new answers to the issue of better serving underserved areas. We’re experimenting with smaller-footprint, limited-assortment stores – in both rural and urban settings – but we think online ordering and grocery delivery show the most promise.”

[PODCAST: Food Delivery's Role in Living a Healthier Lifestyle]

Added Sarasin: “The instigation of online SNAP benefits is a move in the right direction toward improving food access and will get better with time. … This is an evolving and improving realm, but one that I think has distinct promise.”