Grocery Retail for All Summit Sparks Conversations to Boost Food Access, Security

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack
No One Should Go Hungry
Additional notable contributions from retailers past and present included a panel on community and independent grocery leaders, during which Aaron “AJ” Johnson, owner and CEO of Tulsa, Okla.-based Oasis Fresh Market (and the recent recipient of a Progressive Grocer Impact Award), advised that “relationships are the greatest currency you can have” in getting a small-format grocery store up and running. Meanwhile, among the larger players, former Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid and Dollar General VP, Public Policy and Government Relations Steve Brophy discussed their companies’ respective efforts to “make the healthier choice the easier choice.” Also, retired Albertsons executive Larry Stablein moderated a panel on cultivating with nonprofits and governmental programs the kinds of partnerships that can help widen food access.
Among the several “speed talks” offered during the summit, one that particularly stood out was by Mike Servello, founder and CEO of Compassion Coalition. The nonprofit operates two Bargain Grocery stores, one each in Utica and Troy, N.Y., where a $100 basket is equivalent to $438 in national average prices. The original goal was quite simple, according to Servello: “No one goes hungry in Utica.” In the organization’s stores, customers can shop with a sense of dignity at discounted prices – ice cream always costs just $1 – amid “the palpable presence of love.”
Other sessions dealt with how physical environment influences behavior, the role of trading partners, opportunities for policy, and successful investment models, but the main takeaway from the day was that there is no one-size-fits-all method of boosting food access and security, and that all stakeholders can play a meaningful part. As Cousin urged in the final session of the day, aptly titled “Where Do We Go From Here?,” in which she was joined by Dean and Stephanie Johnson, VP, government relations at the National Grocers Association, the connections forged at the summit must continue: “This work can’t stop.”