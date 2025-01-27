Stater Bros. Rolls Out Afresh in All Produce Departments

Following a successful pilot, Stater Bros. is implementing Afresh’s store ordering solution across all of the Southern California grocer’s produce departments. The deployment replaces Stater Bros.’ previous manual ordering processes with Afresh’s AI-powered solution, which delivered significant improvements during the pilot. Notably, the produce teams saw reduced overstock, prevented excess inventory from sitting in the backroom, and ensured that the sales floor remained freshly stocked. During the pilot, stores experienced improved sales performance while also reducing waste.

“With Afresh, our produce managers have a tool that can assist them in placing orders that reduce waste and increase shelf life,” noted Bertha Luna, Stater Bros.’ SVP retail operations. “The result is fresher produce at affordable prices, which translates into happier and more loyal customers.”

