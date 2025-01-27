Stater Bros. Rolls Out Afresh in All Produce Departments
“We’re excited to partner with a standout regional grocer like Stater Bros,” said Dain Charette, chief revenue officer at San Francisco-based Afresh, which also partners with such food retailers as Albertsons, Heinen’s, Bashas, Cub Foods, and Smart & Final. “Our pilot has been an incredible partnership, thanks to our teams’ collaboration and Stater Bros.’ commitment to innovation and supporting their store teammates. We’re honored to be a part of their digital transformation and deliver a clear and meaningful ROI. With this chainwide rollout, we can’t wait for these benefits to be felt in every Stater Bros. store.”
Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Stater Bros. among its Top Regional Grocers in 2024.