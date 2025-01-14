Meat, Berries and Prepared Foods Among 2024 Grocery Standouts

More than 98% of U.S. households buy meat, and that department had a strong year, according to a new 210 Analytics report.

New data shows that shoppers are continuing the positive momentum that made 2024 a mostly solid year for sales across many departments. According to fresh research released by 210 Analytics, LLC, U.S. consumers shopped for groceries an average of 219 times in 2024, up nine visits from the prior year. The firm shared numbers from Chicago-based Circana showing that total food and beverage sales at grocery retailers reached $922 billion, with a 3% gain in sales and a 1.3% uptick in units.

The meat department had an especially strong year, even as beef prices spiked due to marketplace issues. 210 Analytics reports that meat sales topped $105 billion, with a 4.7% jump in dollar sales and a 2.3% lift in pounds moved in the calendar year. Moreover, meat was purchased more than once a week, the highest stat for those visits in several years.

