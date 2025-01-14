Meat, Berries and Prepared Foods Among 2024 Grocery Standouts
Other strong categories included fruit, which posted a 3.8% gain in dollar sales fueled by continued clamor for berries, and deli prepared foods like ready-to-eat meats, pizza and appetizers, which enticed more shoppers as they ate at home more due to higher food-away-from-home prices. Although egg prices spiked due to bird flu outbreaks and other supply and regulatory issues, unit sales increased on a year-over-year basis.
Anne-Marie Roerink, president of San Antonio-based 210 Analytics, said that even as inflation is ebbing and some restaurants sales are picking up again, grocers are in a good spot as this year gets underway. “2025 is off to a good start,” she declared, adding, “Looking at these stats, the biggest opportunities for 2025 in my mind are conversion and trip optimization. For departments such as frozen and seafood, bringing back lost households are added keys to continued/renewed growth.”