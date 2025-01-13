Inside the Value Boom Happening in Grocery

“We carry a small, controlled and curated list of less than 2,000 SKUs,” he explains to PG. “We could have given into temptation and gone to 3,000, 4,000 or 5,000 SKUs, but we knew it would take away from how we want to run our model and how we deliver that value for our customers. We also fought the temptation of store size – we could have tripled or quadrupled the size of our stores, but it wouldn’t have been us. And we would have never changed our low-price position. We do that as an organizational obligation – it’s in our DNA. The last thing that hasn’t changed is quality. We believe that price brings people in the door, but we know that it’s quality that has them coming back.”

Mirroring the pace of work at its updated and new stores, the retailer is making improvements to its corporate headquarters as well. The U.S. campus, in Batavia, Ill., is undergoing a renovation that includes the refurbishing of three existing office buildings and the design and construction of a fourth structure.

“The new designed space is going to be great,” enthuses Rinaldo. “It’s going to allow our teams to work and collaborate in different ways. We’re excited for that development. I’m looking forward to that at some point in the next year.”

To his point, the major investments in stores and its corporate offices exemplify ALDI’s commitment to creating a work culture that espouses a “rising tide lifts all boats” philosophy.

“We’ve always been a company that’s believed in paying industry-leading wages,” notes Rinaldo, “but we want to empower our teams to make decisions to drive our business forward. We retain people disproportionate to industry. And there are many, many, many people like me who have spent decades in this organization. Having that retention and having people understand where the business has come from, it’s a tremendously valuable thing, and it’s as important now as it ever has been.”

As for 2025 and beyond, these holistic tactics are keeping ALDI and its Aldi Süd parent organization poised for more impressive performances, with the company reporting gains in every income demographic in the United States.

“I’ve been on this journey for 25 years, and I’ve seen us grow year after year, and certainly, the pace of our growth and success has continued to increase. That’s changed, but what we do is the core competency of ALDI – it’s our offer. We’ve been driving hard to make things high-quality and affordable, but also exciting,” Rinaldo tells PG, adding, “We’re pretty bullish about the future here.”