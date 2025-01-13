Inside the Value Boom Happening in Grocery

Dollar General continues to add new locations while touting its general-store format and the availability of fresh produce at more than 6,000 of its locations around the country.
Dollar General (DG) is another national retailer that aims to provide solutions for shoppers in their quest for affordability and quality. The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based retailer continues to add new locations while touting its general-store format and the availability of fresh produce at more than 6,000 of its locations around the country. Currently, DG operates more than 20,000 stores across 48 states.
“With approximately 75% of Americans living within 5 miles of a DG, we are uniquely positioned to serve customers and communities across the country by providing access to convenient, healthy and affordable everyday essentials,” Brian Hartshorn, SVP, general merchandise manager at DG, tells Progressive Grocer. “In fact, all of DG’s stores offer the components of a nutritious meal, including proteins, grains, dairy, frozen and canned vegetables, canned fruits, and more, alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever.”
The addition of more fresh produce has been welcomed by customers as they’ve dealt with elevated inflation over the past few years.
“Our produce set offers shoppers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores, including a curated assortment of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more,” says Hartshorn. “DG has responded to many community requests across the country, opening new stores, adding fresh produce, or offering expanded product sets to help meet the needs of communities and their residents. In fact, the addition of fresh produce at our stores in Little Rock, Ark.; Cedar Falls, Iowa; Hitchcock, Texas; and Fruitdale, Ala.; were a direct result of customer and community feedback.”