ALDI Plans Major Expansion, Renovation of U.S. Headquarters

Interiors of 3 existing office buildings on 60-acre campus to be completely refurbished, plus a 4th structure will be constructed
Marianne Wilson
ALDI HQ
A M King, a fully integrated design-build firm, is overseeing the ALDI project.

As ALDI expands its footprint nationwide, it’s also expanding its corporate headquarters.

The fast-growing discount grocer, which plans to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028,  is expanding and renovating its U.S. corporate campus in Batavia, Ill. A M King, a fully integrated design-build firm, is overseeing the project, which will include the complete refurbishment of the interiors of three existing office buildings on the 60-acre campus and the design and construction of a fourth structure. ALDI’s goals for the project are centered around operational efficiency, sustainability and employee retention.

The new 56,000-squrare-foot building will feature a green roof pollinator garden, fitness center, third-party foodservice and conference center. Sustainability and efficiency elements will be incorporated into the new structure, which will also be visually unique. It will feature a two-story atrium and skylight, conversational staircase, covered patio and courtyard with sustainable plantings and artistic façade, which will bring its total office square footage at the location to approximately 250,000 square feet.

“We aimed to design a workplace for our employees that fosters creativity and productivity,” said Brian Holcombe, director of national services facilities, ALDI U.S. “This new building is intended to invite collaboration through its open spaces, encouraging employees to connect and work together effectively. We believe these enhanced amenities will help our team feel right at home.”

Renovation of the three existing buildings includes a refreshed office environment that will provide a more open concept design for employees with updated finishes, glass meeting rooms, energy efficient lighting, updated HVAC controls, wayfinding, digital meeting room schedulers and audio/visual systems for collaborative meetings.

ALDI and A M King are longtime partners, a relationship which began in 2004 when ALDI commissioned the company to build a five-story office building adjacent to the original, and again in 2009 to design and construct a 6-story building on the same campus.

“ALDI commissioned A M King to manage the design and construction of this complex project due to the mutual trust and extensive knowledge of these facilities that have been established through the years,” said JD Boone, business unit leader, A M King, which is based in in Charlotte, N.C. with offices in Greenville, S.C. and Chicago. “We also have a nearly 11-year-track record of providing comprehensive, daily facility services at their campus, which has proven to be invaluable during design and construction efforts.”

This article was originally reported by sister publication Chains Store Age

