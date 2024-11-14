Whole Foods Market Readies New Store Openings for December

The first small-format Whole Foods Market Daily Shop opened in New York City’s Lenox Hill neighborhood in September.

Whole Foods Market is expanding its reach with several upcoming new stores.

The natural food retailer will debut two new locations on Dec. 10 in Boynton Beach, Fla., and Nashua, N.H.

Located at 7395 Boynton Beach Boulevard, the 42,024-square-foot Florida location will feature more than 1,500 local products from 240 suppliers in the state.

Over in New Hampshire, the new Nashua store, located at 272 Daniel Webster Highway, will offer more than 1,180 products from 175 New England-based suppliers throughout the 44,600-square-foot space. More than 300 products will be sourced directly from New Hampshire.

A few days later on Dec. 12, Whole Foods will debut another new grocery store in Stamford, Conn. Located at 110 High Ridge Road, the 44,648-square-foot store will feature more than 1,000 local products from 250-plus Northeast-based suppliers.

Previously a Lord & Taylor, this renovated space in Stamford is inspired by the former store’s layout where shoppers can explore curated spaces that give each department its own boutique feel, showcasing a blend of natural textures and rich tones.