Whole Foods Market Readies New Store Openings for December
In addition to department store-sized locations, Whole Foods also intends to make an impact on a smaller scale. On Sept. 18, the grocer opened its first small-format Whole Foods Market Daily Shop in New York City’s Upper East Side. Located at 1175 Third Avenue, the 9,101 square-foot store is designed to bring the freshest, high-quality ingredients to customers with a convenience that fits their fast-paced urban lifestyles.
Additional Whole Foods Market Daily Shop locations will follow at 409 E 14th Street, in the East Village’s StuyTown development, and in Hell’s Kitchen at 301 West 50th Street.
Meanwhile, Whole Foods SVP of Merchandising, Center Store, Alyssa Vescio spoke at Progressive Grocer's recent Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla., about how the grocer works closely with suppliers around the world to make a positive impact on people, communities, the marketplace and the planet. For example, in 2023, Whole Foods kept nearly 70% of all store and operational waste out of landfill while maintaining recycling programs at 99% of its stores. During the year, more than 28 million meals were also donated to nearly 1,000 unique food rescue and distribution programs.
Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the U.K. The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.