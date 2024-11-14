 Skip to main content

Whole Foods Market Readies New Store Openings for December

Natural grocer expands its reach with locations in Florida, New Hampshire and Connecticut
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Whole Foods Daily Shop
The first small-format Whole Foods Market Daily Shop opened in New York City’s Lenox Hill neighborhood in September.

Whole Foods Market is expanding its reach with several upcoming new stores. 

The natural food retailer will debut two new locations on Dec. 10 in Boynton Beach, Fla., and Nashua, N.H.

Located at 7395 Boynton Beach Boulevard, the 42,024-square-foot Florida location will feature more than 1,500 local products from 240 suppliers in the state. 

Over in New Hampshire, the new Nashua store, located at 272 Daniel Webster Highway, will offer more than 1,180 products from 175 New England-based suppliers throughout the 44,600-square-foot space. More than 300 products will be sourced directly from New Hampshire.

A few days later on Dec. 12, Whole Foods will debut another new grocery store in Stamford, Conn. Located at 110 High Ridge Road, the 44,648-square-foot store will feature more than 1,000 local products from 250-plus Northeast-based suppliers.

Previously a Lord & Taylor, this renovated space in Stamford is inspired by the former store’s layout where shoppers can explore curated spaces that give each department its own boutique feel, showcasing a blend of natural textures and rich tones. 

In addition to department store-sized locations, Whole Foods also intends to make an impact on a smaller scale. On Sept. 18, the grocer opened its first small-format Whole Foods Market Daily Shop in New York City’s Upper East Side. Located at 1175 Third Avenue, the 9,101 square-foot store is designed to bring the freshest, high-quality ingredients to customers with a convenience that fits their fast-paced urban lifestyles.

Additional Whole Foods Market Daily Shop locations will follow at 409 E 14th Street, in the East Village’s StuyTown development, and in Hell’s Kitchen at 301 West 50th Street.

Meanwhile, Whole Foods SVP of Merchandising, Center Store, Alyssa Vescio spoke at Progressive Grocer's recent Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla., about how the grocer works closely with suppliers around the world to make a positive impact on people, communities, the marketplace and the planet. For example, in 2023, Whole Foods kept nearly 70% of all store and operational waste out of landfill while maintaining recycling programs at 99% of its stores. During the year, more than 28 million meals were also donated to nearly 1,000 unique food rescue and distribution programs.

Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the U.K. The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.

