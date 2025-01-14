ALDI Has Lowest Prices of Any National Grocery Store: Report

Discount grocer ALDI has released its first-ever “Price Leadership Report” to showcase the savings it delivers for shoppers nationwide.

Grocery inflation continues to put the squeeze on consumers’ wallets. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data reveals yet another hike, on top of successive increases, in prices for food at home. Grocery inflation inched up 0.5% in November, with four of the six indexes posting higher prices.

Yet ALDI has long proclaimed that its stores were literally designed to save shoppers money. From its smaller locations to its emphasis on private label and maintaining its quarter cart system, ALDI operational tactics have attracted 19 million new shoppers into its stores in the past year alone.

To measure its pricing progress, ALDI commissioned a comprehensive cost analysis to understand the value it's creating for shoppers. According to the "Price Leadership Report," ALDI can save consumers $8.3 billion per year when they shop the retailer’s private label assortment. The report also found that ALDI saves shoppers up to 36% on an average shopping trip if they typically shop comparable brand-name products. In fact, shoppers said that ALDI's selection outranked the competition two to one, and 76% of shoppers said that its brands are just as good as name brands. The report further shows that families of four can save nearly $4,000 on their grocery bills every year if they shop ALDI exclusives over name brands.