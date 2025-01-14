 Skip to main content

ALDI Has Lowest Prices of Any National Grocery Store: Report

Retailer releases its 1st-ever "Price Leadership Report"
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
ALDI Fresh
The “Price Leadership Report” found that ALDI ranked No. 1 in having the freshest produce.

Discount grocer ALDI has released its first-ever “Price Leadership Report” to showcase the savings it delivers for shoppers nationwide. 

Grocery inflation continues to put the squeeze on consumers’ wallets. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data reveals yet another hike, on top of successive increases, in prices for food at home. Grocery inflation inched up 0.5% in November, with four of the six indexes posting higher prices. 

Yet ALDI has long proclaimed that its stores were literally designed to save shoppers money. From its smaller locations to its emphasis on private label and maintaining its quarter cart system, ALDI operational tactics have attracted 19 million new shoppers into its stores in the past year alone.

[RELATED: Inside the Value Boom Happening in Grocery]

To measure its pricing progress, ALDI commissioned a comprehensive cost analysis to understand the value it's creating for shoppers. According to the "Price Leadership Report," ALDI can save consumers $8.3 billion per year when they shop the retailer’s private label assortment. The report also found that ALDI saves shoppers up to 36% on an average shopping trip if they typically shop comparable brand-name products. In fact, shoppers said that ALDI's selection outranked the competition two to one, and 76% of shoppers said that its brands are just as good as name brands. The report further shows that families of four can save nearly $4,000 on their grocery bills every year if they shop ALDI exclusives over name brands.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

ALDI has also created a positive impact outside of its stores. An economic impact analysis conducted by the Ernst & Young Quantitative Economics and Statistics Group (QUEST) revealed that the rapid ALDI U.S. expansion, which added 120 stores in 2024 alone, created thousands of new jobs and fueled local economies. The analysis found that in 2023, ALDI operations contributed an estimated $14 billion to the U.S. economy and supported more than 90,000 jobs (directly and indirectly). The grocer plans to add 800 new stores in the next five years.

“For the first time, ALDI has third-party analyses on our brand perception, price comparisons and estimated economic impact that prove our ability to challenge retail norms pays off. The results show that when it comes to value, ALDI is the undisputed leader,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI. “We’re setting the new standard for grocery retail by delivering unmatched savings to our shoppers, bringing us one step closer to becoming America’s first stop for groceries.”

The methodology is located in the full report. 

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.

aldi report
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds