ALDI Has Lowest Prices of Any National Grocery Store: Report
ALDI has also created a positive impact outside of its stores. An economic impact analysis conducted by the Ernst & Young Quantitative Economics and Statistics Group (QUEST) revealed that the rapid ALDI U.S. expansion, which added 120 stores in 2024 alone, created thousands of new jobs and fueled local economies. The analysis found that in 2023, ALDI operations contributed an estimated $14 billion to the U.S. economy and supported more than 90,000 jobs (directly and indirectly). The grocer plans to add 800 new stores in the next five years.
“For the first time, ALDI has third-party analyses on our brand perception, price comparisons and estimated economic impact that prove our ability to challenge retail norms pays off. The results show that when it comes to value, ALDI is the undisputed leader,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI. “We’re setting the new standard for grocery retail by delivering unmatched savings to our shoppers, bringing us one step closer to becoming America’s first stop for groceries.”
The methodology is located in the full report.
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.