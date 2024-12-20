The Most Important Question Private Brands Aren’t Asking Themselves

Meanwhile, other retailers use a tiered branding system to denote quality levels of private label products. For instance, cheaper products at opening price points use muted branding, as they don’t want customers to overestimate their quality — they exist purely for the price, and they don’t second-guess it. The next tier, which is the national-brand equivalent, uses a more elevated, eye-catching visual and verbal look to take on leading brands. Finally, the premium tier tends to be black and gold, using terms like “select” and “signature.” There’s no right or wrong way for a private label manufacturer to brand their products – they simply need to understand their customers and develop meaningful products to meet their needs.

[RELATED: 5 Takeaways From PLMA's Private Label Trade Show]

Emphasize Innovation to Create Differentiation and Loyalty

Brands like ALDI and Trader Joe’s have already shown how private labels can not only become mainstream, but even replace national brands altogether. These successful companies continually innovate, creating new products and refining existing ones to meet evolving customer expectations and draw customers in, just like national brands – in fact, in some cases, better than the national brands do. This focus on meeting or exceeding expectations creates emotional bonds with the audience, boosting not just private label loyalty, but storewide loyalty, too. Most consumers don’t even consider Trader Joe’s products “private label” – they’re just items they love.

ALDI, like Trader Joe’s, is 80% private label and consistently develops products that rival national brands in quality, but in a more mainstream way. By investing in product development, ALDI has succeeded in stealing a sizable U.S. market share and reducing private label stigma, despite offering a limited assortment and lackluster in-store service. Brands with deep enough pockets could go a step further, investing in innovative private-label products that become leaders in their own right, such as Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning.

Remember: To Beat the Name Brands, You’ve Got to Behave Like One

This is especially true now, because the retail landscape is more fragmented than ever. Drug stores are now trying to become convenience stores, while club stores, like Sam’s Club, BJ’s and Costco, are investing in prepared foods, and c-stores are heavily investing in fresh food. Channels are blurring, and online shopping and delivery services are reducing foot traffic in physical stores.

Ultimately, there’s no single, correct way to position a private label. You simply need to put in place strong processes for brand building, product development, innovation, team structure and marketing. The central theme of all successful private label strategies is that they use brands that fit the needs of their audience – how you formulate yours will depend on how you want to go to market.

All of this effort might feel unnecessary if your private labels are currently enjoying growth; however, the tough truth is that this growth is partly being fueled by other forces. It can be your total control, however, if you switch consumers’ mindsets from buying your private label because they have to, to buying it because it’s they want to.

The future of private label success lies in shifting the customer’s mindset by competing with national brands on innovation, branding and emotional engagement. In a world where retail is constantly evolving, the companies that treat private labels as marketing tools for growth, rather than cost-cutting options, will come out on top.