The Story Behind Whole Foods Market’s Success

In “Retail Powerhouses: The Whole Foods Market Story,” a session held Jan. 13 during NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show at New York’s Javits Center, Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer’s editorial director and associate publisher, sat down with Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief merchandising and marketing officer at the Austin, Texas-based natural food retailer, to find out the secrets of its success.

Having started out on the supplier side, with stints at Kraft Foods and the Coca-Cola Co., Oblisk took “a leap of faith to go into retail” by accepting a role at Walmart to work on its private label business, which led to her becoming VP of marketing at Sam’s Club. Now, in her position at Whole Foods, “I like to talk about my role as being the red thread of customer obsession throughout the company,” noted Oblisk, “whether it’s how we think about as sorting our merchandise and the products that we sell, how we are talking to our customers through our communications, or even the digital products that we build and online customer experiences that I’m able to help connect … across a bunch of very, very talented and hardworking teams.”

Discussing the current retail landscape in terms of prices, she observed, “Always, when I talk to the merchants, my goal is to make Whole Foods as inclusive and as accessible to as many customers as we can, and that means that we offer a full spectrum of price points in all the categories that we do business [in], from opening price point all the way up to our specialty offerings.” She pointed out that in 2024, the company was able to lower prices on 25% – more than 20,000 items – of its product offering. This included permanent price reductions on customers’ most-purchased items and an expanded private label assortment.

However, despite the imperative to lower prices on essentials, Oblisk has noticed a trend in the opposite direction when it comes to niche products. “We actually see customers trading up instead of trading down because they see the exceptional value that we have on some of our more premium” items, she said. “Some of ’em are more specialty items, and they’re seeking that value. It’s not just about lowest, lowest price, but they’re really, as they’re becoming more food aware and understanding more, they’re choosing to capture value where it’s available.”