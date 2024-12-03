How AWS Is Integrating Advanced Business Intelligence at Whole Foods Market

In a recent blog post for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ravi Reddy, data engineering manager at Amazon, and Maitri Shah, senior technical program manager at Amazon QuickSight, shared how the division’s worldwide grocery data and tech group worked closely with Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market to create a scalable solution to optimize business intelligence.

According to Reddy and Shah, the grocery data and tech team at AWS utilized the Amazon QuickSight tool to provide that scalable solution across over 25,000 users, generating one million views per month. Launched in fall 2023 and rolled out in two phases in 2024, that tool replaced a previous solution that integrated data from more than two dozen different sources.

AWS’s QuickSight platform provides insights that enable store and executive teams at Whole Foods to make informed decisions in a host of areas, including labor planning, shrink, food safety, in-stock management, production planning, team member engagement, pricing, and store processes. Store leaders, for example, can use the dashboard to guide their actions, whether related to processes and compliance or daily sales.