4 Content-Related Tech Trends to Watch in 2025

As technology gets smarter, retail and CPG marketers are getting savvier on how to use the latest tools and capabilities. Progressive Grocer recently spoke with Randy Mercer, chief strategy officer at product content solution provider 1WorldSync, about content-centric tech trends that brands and grocers should keep tabs on as the calendar year clicks over.

From a big-picture perspective, Mercer said that there is a growing understanding of how different tech components – and people-driven functions – can work together in industries that have faced ongoing challenges and tight margins during the front half of the decade. “One of the biggest things is that they are working to connect their dots and we are helping them do it – that this is an ecosystem that we are all working on,” he observed.

As for specific area of progress and possibilities, Mercer shared his take on four movements poised to make a difference in the broader ecosystem.

Smart Packaging

With shoppers increasingly adept at scanning QR codes, also known as 2D barcodes, and as these codes are expected to replace 12-digit UPC barcodes on labels as soon as 2027, manufacturers and retailers can unlock opportunities with smart packaging. “This is going to happen, and 2025 is the year that they will have to get ready,” Mercer said, also noting the amount of helpful information that can be linked in QR codes. “We also think about dynamic data that can be contributed in the form of expiration dates and all of those things that can enhance the supply chain and how we think about things like recalls.”

QR codes will be key in the much-talked-about seamless shopping experience driven by the stakeholders. “We see this convergence in the form of a consumer standing in a brick-and-mortar store and starting to Google something. The chance of them finding something wrong or outdated is high,” Mercer pointed out.