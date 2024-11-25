4 Content-Related Tech Trends to Watch in 2025
Better User-Generated Content Strategies
User-generated content (UGC) from shoppers who contribute reviews, ratings and other information and images often influences other consumers’ behaviors. According to 1WorldSync, 67% of shoppers say that various forms of UGC have persuaded them to purchase a product they didn’t think they needed or wanted, and 86% of frequent online grocery shoppers leave product reviews. This underscores the need for brands to prioritize a holistic rating and review management strategy, including through their own QR codes, to foster a community of reviewers. “You can complete the life cycle of the consumer’s experience all the way through post-purchase, and the brand knows something it didn’t know before,” he asserted.
Dynamic Retail Media
Retail media may be accelerating, but brands and retailers, including grocers with store brands, are looking for demonstrated returns on investments. In the year ahead, those who use retail media will be exploring how to get the most the mileage from those programs, deployed both online and in-store. “That is going to continue to grow as an investment,” Mercer projected, emphasizing the importance of having retail media connected to accurate and optimized information. As consumers continue to keep an eye on their budgets, there can be value in discounts discovered via retail media, he added.
Ubiquitous AI
Just a few years after many people first heard about ChatGPT, consumers and businesses are becoming comfortable with GenAI and what it can do for them. “We are starting to see a change in GenAI. Earlier on, people would say, ‘I don’t want that anywhere near me,’ but now it’s proving real. As people use it more in their personal lives, they are learning to trust it,” Mercer said. “There is an understanding that it will never replace humans, but it gets you down the road really fast and AI will continue to get more pervasive.” Among other insights, 1WorldSync found that 31% of shoppers have used AI services like ChatGPT or Google Gemini to learn about a product before buying it.
1WorldSync’s team explored these and other topics in the recently-released 2024 Product Content Benchmark Report.