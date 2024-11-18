DoorDash Reinvents Its Shopping Experience, and More
Back in 2021, the company introduced DoubleDash, enabling shoppers to add items from an additional store to their order after checking out, with no additional delivery fee. In 2024, it’s easier than ever to do a multistore DoorDash, since shoppers can now add items from various nearby stores to their order before checkout, also with no additional delivery fee.
Further, to make holiday shopping a snap, users can choose among physical and digital gift cards from hundreds of merchants, including DoorDash gift cards, all in one place, and select whether it’s delivered straight to someone’s inbox or front door.
Especially for SNAP/EBT recipients, DoorDash has introduced a one-year discounted DashPass plan that lets eligible plan enrollees enjoy one year of DashPass benefits – like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, and exclusive offers – for a mere $4.99 per month. “This is a critical expansion of our commitment to broaden food access and reduce barriers to fresh groceries so millions of customers can set the table with their favorite dishes every day,” the company noted.
And, as Thanksgiving approaches, DoorDash is offering savings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Customers get an additional $20 off retail orders of $60 and more from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 – on top of the in-store discount when they order from top retailers like Best Buy.
Founded in 2013, San Francisco-based DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries.