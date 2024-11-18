 Skip to main content

DoorDash Reinvents Its Shopping Experience, and More

Delivery platform aiming to make purchasing items for the holidays and beyond easier than ever
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
DoorDash is now enabling users to build a grocery basket more easily and to add items from various nearby stores to their order before checkout, among other new capabilities.

DoorDash wants to make the holidays – and anytime shopping – simpler with new features, among them a revamped shopping experience; a faster way for users to build their grocery baskets; the ability to browse physical and digital gift cards from hundreds of stores, or send gifts with personalized notes; deals on grocery items and more; and a new, discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/EBT recipients to get one year of the program’s benefits for only $4.99 per month.

First, the company has redesigned how users shop for retail products on DoorDash, enabling them to search for an item across merchants, with prices and estimated delivery times displayed in a single view. Having started with alcohol in time for the festive season, DoorDash is rolling out the update nationally across such retail categories as beauty, electronics and more in the next few months.

Users can also now build a grocery basket more easily by importing a grocery list from the Reminders app on iOS or pasting the list into the DoorDash app to add needed items to a cart in minutes.

Additionally, DoorDash has teamed up with Bon Appétit to give shoppers free access to some of the publication’s most popular chef-inspired dishes, with all of the necessary ingredients delivered to shoppers’ homes. To make a list, shoppers simply choose a recipe from DoorDash’s catalog, tap the option to “shop the recipe,” select the store and await delivery. 

Back in 2021, the company introduced DoubleDash, enabling shoppers to add items from an additional store to their order after checking out, with no additional delivery fee. In 2024, it’s easier than ever to do a multistore DoorDash, since shoppers can now add items from various nearby stores to their order before checkout, also with no additional delivery fee. 

Further, to make holiday shopping a snap, users can choose among physical and digital gift cards from hundreds of merchants, including DoorDash gift cards, all in one place, and select whether it’s delivered straight to someone’s inbox or front door.

Especially for SNAP/EBT recipients, DoorDash has introduced a one-year discounted DashPass plan that lets eligible plan enrollees enjoy one year of DashPass benefits – like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, and exclusive offers – for a mere $4.99 per month. “This is a critical expansion of our commitment to broaden food access and reduce barriers to fresh groceries so millions of customers can set the table with their favorite dishes every day,” the company noted. 

And, as Thanksgiving approaches, DoorDash is offering savings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Customers get an additional $20 off retail orders of $60 and more from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 – on top of the in-store discount when they order from top retailers like Best Buy.

Founded in 2013, San Francisco-based DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their preferred local businesses in more than 30 countries.

