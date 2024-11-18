DoorDash Reinvents Its Shopping Experience, and More

DoorDash is now enabling users to build a grocery basket more easily and to add items from various nearby stores to their order before checkout, among other new capabilities.

DoorDash wants to make the holidays – and anytime shopping – simpler with new features, among them a revamped shopping experience; a faster way for users to build their grocery baskets; the ability to browse physical and digital gift cards from hundreds of stores, or send gifts with personalized notes; deals on grocery items and more; and a new, discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/EBT recipients to get one year of the program’s benefits for only $4.99 per month.

First, the company has redesigned how users shop for retail products on DoorDash, enabling them to search for an item across merchants, with prices and estimated delivery times displayed in a single view. Having started with alcohol in time for the festive season, DoorDash is rolling out the update nationally across such retail categories as beauty, electronics and more in the next few months.

Users can also now build a grocery basket more easily by importing a grocery list from the Reminders app on iOS or pasting the list into the DoorDash app to add needed items to a cart in minutes.

Additionally, DoorDash has teamed up with Bon Appétit to give shoppers free access to some of the publication’s most popular chef-inspired dishes, with all of the necessary ingredients delivered to shoppers’ homes. To make a list, shoppers simply choose a recipe from DoorDash’s catalog, tap the option to “shop the recipe,” select the store and await delivery.