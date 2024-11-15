 Skip to main content

Grubhub Boosting Platform Security With Incognia

Food delivery platform also aims to increase profitability, decrease care costs
Grubhub is using Incognia’s fraud prevention technology to increase security on the platform and provide a seamless experience for its customers and delivery partners.

On the heels of its acquisition by New York-based Wonder – a move undertaken to “re-envision the future of food delivery,” food ordering and delivery marketplace Grubhub is teaming with Incognia, a provider of identity solutions. As part of its trust and safety initiative, Grubhub is using Incognia’s fraud prevention technology to increase security on the platform and provide a seamless experience for its customers and delivery partners. Initial testing indicates the solution will make a substantial impact – Incognia has already boosted order profitability and lowered care costs for Grubhub.  

“At Grubhub, we aim to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone who uses our platform, and maintaining safety and security is key to that commitment,” noted Jared Horton, senior director of logistics at Chicago-based Grubhub. “Our partnership with Incognia strengthens our ongoing efforts to enhance safety across the platform. Their expertise in keeping marketplaces secure makes them an ideal partner for addressing the unique and complex trust and safety challenges facing platforms like ours.”

Incognia employs device fingerprinting, location analysis and tamper detection features to prevent a range of fraudulent actions that could affect the operational efficiencies of food delivery companies.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Grubhub,” said André Ferraz, co-founder and CEO of San Jose, Calif.-based Incognia. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Incognia’s mission to empower safe and seamless digital experiences. By combining Grubhub’s expertise with our cutting-edge technology solutions, we’re confident this partnership will set a new trust and safety standard for the food delivery industry.”

Previously part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub streamlines food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and a better delivery experience. The platform features 375,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities. 

