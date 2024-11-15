Grubhub Boosting Platform Security With Incognia

Incognia employs device fingerprinting, location analysis and tamper detection features to prevent a range of fraudulent actions that could affect the operational efficiencies of food delivery companies.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Grubhub,” said André Ferraz, co-founder and CEO of San Jose, Calif.-based Incognia. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Incognia’s mission to empower safe and seamless digital experiences. By combining Grubhub’s expertise with our cutting-edge technology solutions, we’re confident this partnership will set a new trust and safety standard for the food delivery industry.”

Previously part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub streamlines food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and a better delivery experience. The platform features 375,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.