The Fresh Market and Shipt Partner for Same-Day Delivery

Partnership provides convenient shopping ahead of busy holiday season
Marian Zboraj
The Fresh Market
The Fresh Market launch brings high-quality products, restaurant-quality foods, and more to customers via Shipt delivery.

Retail technology company Shipt has partnered with The Fresh Market to offer same-day delivery from more than 140 The Fresh Market locations across 22 states. 

Just in time for holiday planning, The Fresh Market's assortment will provide Shipt members with expanded access to high-quality fresh products, meal-ready foods and gifting options, plus alcohol offerings at select stores. 

"At The Fresh Market, our mission has always been to create an exceptional shopping experience with the highest-quality products and unmatched service," said Emily Turner, chief marketing officer for The Fresh Market. "Our partnership with Shipt, renowned for their guest-centric approach, allows us to extend this experience to our guests' doorsteps with unparalleled convenience."

Shipt's “Lists” feature, which enables users to pre-select items for specific occasions or recipes and quickly add to their cart, and “Preferred Shopper,” a pairing feature, will allow users to conveniently shop The Fresh Market's assortment.

Now through Dec. 31, first-time Shipt users can save $15 off orders of $50 or more at The Fresh Market with the code FRESH15 on Shipt's marketplace. With locations across multiple states, members and customers can find out whether their ZIP code includes The Fresh Market by visiting Shipt's website or app and typing in their address.

"The Fresh Market will provide unique products, organic options and delicious meal-ready items to our members, and we are thrilled to have them join Shipt's marketplace ahead of the busy holiday season," added Katie Stratton, Shipt's chief growth and strategy officer. "The addition of The Fresh Market marks another exciting opportunity for Shipt to emphasize our brand's dedication to offering a curated, quality selection of top-notch retail options to our members."

Shipt's app and website offer consumers access to a variety of stores and product categories, including fresh food, household essentials, wellness products, and office and pet supplies. The company also helps power deliveries for retailers on orders placed on their own websites by offering Shipt Driven, a delivery-only last-mile offering. In June, Shipt partnered with The Save Mart Companies to provide grocery delivery solutions to its Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky California banners. More than 170 of the grocer’s stores have been added to the Shipt Marketplace in California and Nevada.

Available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp. Target is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named Target one of its Retailers of the Century.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100. This past June, The Fresh Market was the recipient of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the mid-tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event, in Dallas.

