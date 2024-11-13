The Fresh Market and Shipt Partner for Same-Day Delivery

The Fresh Market launch brings high-quality products, restaurant-quality foods, and more to customers via Shipt delivery.

Retail technology company Shipt has partnered with The Fresh Market to offer same-day delivery from more than 140 The Fresh Market locations across 22 states.

Just in time for holiday planning, The Fresh Market's assortment will provide Shipt members with expanded access to high-quality fresh products, meal-ready foods and gifting options, plus alcohol offerings at select stores.

"At The Fresh Market, our mission has always been to create an exceptional shopping experience with the highest-quality products and unmatched service," said Emily Turner, chief marketing officer for The Fresh Market. "Our partnership with Shipt, renowned for their guest-centric approach, allows us to extend this experience to our guests' doorsteps with unparalleled convenience."

Shipt's “Lists” feature, which enables users to pre-select items for specific occasions or recipes and quickly add to their cart, and “Preferred Shopper,” a pairing feature, will allow users to conveniently shop The Fresh Market's assortment.

Now through Dec. 31, first-time Shipt users can save $15 off orders of $50 or more at The Fresh Market with the code FRESH15 on Shipt's marketplace. With locations across multiple states, members and customers can find out whether their ZIP code includes The Fresh Market by visiting Shipt's website or app and typing in their address.