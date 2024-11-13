The Fresh Market and Shipt Partner for Same-Day Delivery
"The Fresh Market will provide unique products, organic options and delicious meal-ready items to our members, and we are thrilled to have them join Shipt's marketplace ahead of the busy holiday season," added Katie Stratton, Shipt's chief growth and strategy officer. "The addition of The Fresh Market marks another exciting opportunity for Shipt to emphasize our brand's dedication to offering a curated, quality selection of top-notch retail options to our members."
Shipt's app and website offer consumers access to a variety of stores and product categories, including fresh food, household essentials, wellness products, and office and pet supplies. The company also helps power deliveries for retailers on orders placed on their own websites by offering Shipt Driven, a delivery-only last-mile offering. In June, Shipt partnered with The Save Mart Companies to provide grocery delivery solutions to its Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky California banners. More than 170 of the grocer’s stores have been added to the Shipt Marketplace in California and Nevada.
Available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp. Target is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named Target one of its Retailers of the Century.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100. This past June, The Fresh Market was the recipient of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the mid-tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event, in Dallas.