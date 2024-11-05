Amazon in Partnership for Same-Day Mexican Grocery Delivery

Amazon is collaborating with a leading regional online grocer to make its full grocery assortment available in Mexico.

Amazon Mexico, the e-tail giant’s Mexican subsidiary, has entered a strategic partnership with Jüsto that will see the regional online grocery retailer make its full product range available on Amazon, including fresh and produce categories, with delivery within four hours of placing an order.

In the initial phase, the new joint Jüsto on Amazon offering will be available in a select number of neighborhoods in Mexico City, with plans to expand to all Mexican cities where Jüsto has a presence in the coming months.

"At Amazon Mexico, we are committed to providing our customers with an exceptional shopping experience, offering a vast selection, low prices, and unmatched convenience to become the one-stop-shop for customers in Mexico,” said Pedro Huerta, country manager of Amazon in Mexico. “We are therefore pleased to announce this collaboration with Jüsto, the leading e-grocer in the region, that will enable us to provide our customers with access to Jüsto's catalog of thousands of high-quality products, including private label products.”

Accessible through the search bar or ribbon display on the Amazon Mexico site, Jüsto on Amazon customers offers a dedicated online shop with the online grocer’s products, categories and promotions.