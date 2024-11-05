 Skip to main content

Amazon in Partnership for Same-Day Mexican Grocery Delivery

Company collaborates with leading regional online grocer to expand access of its full grocery assortment
Dan Berthiaume
Amazon Mexico is teaming up with e-grocer Justo.

Amazon is collaborating with a leading regional online grocer to make its full grocery assortment available in Mexico.

Amazon Mexico, the e-tail giant’s Mexican subsidiary, has entered a strategic partnership with Jüsto that will see the regional online grocery retailer make its full product range available on Amazon, including fresh and produce categories, with delivery within four hours of placing an order. 

In the initial phase, the new joint Jüsto on Amazon offering will be available in a select number of neighborhoods in Mexico City, with plans to expand to all Mexican cities where Jüsto has a presence in the coming months.

"At Amazon Mexico, we are committed to providing our customers with an exceptional shopping experience, offering a vast selection, low prices, and unmatched convenience to become the one-stop-shop for customers in Mexico,” said Pedro Huerta, country manager of Amazon in Mexico. “We are therefore pleased to announce this collaboration with Jüsto, the leading e-grocer in the region, that will enable us to provide our customers with access to Jüsto's catalog of thousands of high-quality products, including private label products.”

[RELATED: Delivery Scores a Comeback in E-Grocery Channel]

Accessible through the search bar or ribbon display on the Amazon Mexico site, Jüsto on Amazon customers offers a dedicated online shop with the online grocer’s products, categories and promotions. 

Jüsto updates its inventory in real time so customers will be able to see the availability of the products, and Jüsto on Amazon orders have a minimum order value of about $25. Furthermore, all Amazon customers are eligible for free shipping on purchases of $1,000 or more once a month. 

Prime members will also have access to exclusive deals and promotions, like Club Jüsto loyalty program members. Customers can schedule their delivery in two-hour delivery slots for same-day or up to seven days later.

This partnership follows a joint effort Amazon Mexico launched at the beginning of the year with leading Latin American buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Kueski to provide an option to pay for purchases over time in bi-weekly installments.

"At Jüsto, we have always been committed to fostering Mexican talent and our capacity to develop innovative technology," said Ricardo Weder, founder and CEO, Jüsto. "We are delighted to have the chance to form this strategic partnership with Amazon, a global leader in the ecommerce sector. We will maintain our focus on developing cutting-edge technology and processes to ensure that Amazon customers in Mexico have access to the freshest products and an optimal grocery shopping experience."

This article was originally reported by sister publication Chain Store Age

