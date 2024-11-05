Amazon in Partnership for Same-Day Mexican Grocery Delivery
Jüsto updates its inventory in real time so customers will be able to see the availability of the products, and Jüsto on Amazon orders have a minimum order value of about $25. Furthermore, all Amazon customers are eligible for free shipping on purchases of $1,000 or more once a month.
Prime members will also have access to exclusive deals and promotions, like Club Jüsto loyalty program members. Customers can schedule their delivery in two-hour delivery slots for same-day or up to seven days later.
This partnership follows a joint effort Amazon Mexico launched at the beginning of the year with leading Latin American buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Kueski to provide an option to pay for purchases over time in bi-weekly installments.
"At Jüsto, we have always been committed to fostering Mexican talent and our capacity to develop innovative technology," said Ricardo Weder, founder and CEO, Jüsto. "We are delighted to have the chance to form this strategic partnership with Amazon, a global leader in the ecommerce sector. We will maintain our focus on developing cutting-edge technology and processes to ensure that Amazon customers in Mexico have access to the freshest products and an optimal grocery shopping experience."
This article was originally reported by sister publication Chain Store Age.