DashPass Members Get a ‘Lyft’

"Since the launch of DashPass, we’ve been focused on building a membership program that provides tremendous value by helping people save on everything from restaurant meals to groceries to entertainment,” said Prabir Adarkar, president and COO of DoorDash. "Members enjoy $0 delivery fees, and get streaming with Max included at no additional cost with the DashPass Annual Plan. Our partnership with Lyft, a leader in the transportation space, gives DashPass members yet another way to save on the things that matter most to them."

In other news, DoorDash has released the financial results for its third quarter ended Sept. 30. The company continued to drive strong growth in total orders, marketplace GOV (defined as the total value of marketplace orders completed across its logistics platform) and revenue during the quarter, while generating positive GAAP net income for the first time as a public company.

Total orders increased 18% year over year (YoY) to 643 million, and marketplace GOV grew 19% YoY to $20.0 billion.

Revenue increased 25% to $2.7 billion. Net revenue margin rose to 13.5% from 12.9% in Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $533 million from $344 million in Q3 2023.

San Francisco-based DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe.