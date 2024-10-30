Square and eGrowcery Announce New Partnership

One of the latest grocery tech collabs is between eGrowcery and Square.

Grocery tech company eGrowcery has teamed up with payment and software provider Square on a combined digital solution for food retailers. According to the companies, the integrated solution will help deliver a total lower cost retailers and customers.

The collaboration allows Square to expand its footprint into e-grocery. Square will tap into eGrowcery’s digital capabilities that include white-label, SaaS-based e-comm solutions designed especially for service grocery retailers.

“We are very excited about our Square partnership and the opportunity to bring our combined strengths to independent retailers. The marriage of Square's innovative hardware and software with eGrowcery’s omni-channel platform creates a scalable, performance-driven winner that will greatly assist many grocers in reducing costs and growing market share,” explained Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.