Square and eGrowcery Announce New Partnership
Companies leverage capabilities to offer retailers efficient and cost-efficient e-comm solutions
Added Vijay Vachani, global head of partnerships at Square: “Square’s technology pairs seamlessly with the eGrowcery digital commerce ecosystem, giving retailers the best of breed for online ordering, payments, marketing, and more. Together, eGrowcery and Square are enabling food retailers to offer an exceptional e-commerce experience, while delivering deep data reporting that gives businesses key insights into their operations.”
As a solutions provider, eGrowcery continues to improve its technologies. This summer, the company added a feature that applies AI to transaction data and dietary profiles, enabling retailers to make recommendations based on past buying history and the shopper’s individual profile.