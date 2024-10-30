 Skip to main content

Square and eGrowcery Announce New Partnership

Companies leverage capabilities to offer retailers efficient and cost-efficient e-comm solutions
Lynn Petrak
eGrowcery AI
One of the latest grocery tech collabs is between eGrowcery and Square.

Grocery tech company eGrowcery has teamed up with payment and software provider Square on a combined digital solution for food retailers. According to the companies, the integrated solution will help deliver a total lower cost retailers and customers.

The collaboration allows Square to expand its footprint into e-grocery. Square will tap into eGrowcery’s digital capabilities that include white-label, SaaS-based e-comm solutions designed especially for service grocery retailers. 

“We are very excited about our Square partnership and the opportunity to bring our combined strengths to independent retailers. The marriage of Square's innovative hardware and software with eGrowcery’s omni-channel platform creates a scalable, performance-driven winner that will greatly assist many grocers in reducing costs and growing market share,” explained Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

Added Vijay Vachani, global head of partnerships at Square: “Square’s technology pairs seamlessly with the eGrowcery digital commerce ecosystem, giving retailers the best of breed for online ordering, payments, marketing, and more. Together, eGrowcery and Square are enabling food retailers to offer an exceptional e-commerce experience, while delivering deep data reporting that gives businesses key insights into their operations.”

As a solutions provider, eGrowcery continues to improve its technologies. This summer, the company added a feature that applies AI to transaction data and dietary profiles, enabling retailers to make recommendations based on past buying history and the shopper’s individual profile.

