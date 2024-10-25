Tops Markets Now Provides Pickup at 7 Upstate New York Stores
Tops rolled out same-day home delivery service across the chain’s footprint in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y., as well as Erie, Pa., in November 2017. In 2018 alone, Tops added another 44 stores to the fold. Currently, Tops customers throughout the grocer’s geographic footprint have access to same-day home delivery via Instacart, with thousands of items able to be delivered to their doors in as short a time as one hour. Customers will not only find most Tops in-store products and deals online, but can also earn gas points to redeem when they visit the retailer’s fuel stations.
[RELATED: Delivery Scores a Comeback in E-Grocery Channel]
Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 149 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.
San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to transform how people shop. The grocery tech company facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers earn by picking, packing and delivering orders.