Tops Markets Now Provides Pickup at 7 Upstate New York Stores

Tops Markets LLC has further expanded its Instacart services to include pickup at seven of the grocer’s upstate New York stores. This added offering will enable shoppers to have their weekly groceries available for pickup at their local Tops store, in addition to a home delivery option.

Already at 139 Tops locations throughout the grocery store chain’s market area, pickup is now an option at the following seven New York Tops locations:

1000 Portage Road, Niagara Falls

3500 Main Street, Amherst

345 Amherst Street, Buffalo

1460 South Park Avenue, Buffalo

6363 Transit Road, Depew

6179 NY Route 96, Farmington

2300 North Triphammer Road, Ithaca

“We’re excited to bring even more convenience to the shoppers across our footprint,” noted Jocelyn O’Steen, e-commerce specialist for Northeast Shared Services, supporting Tops’ main operating company, Northeast Grocery Inc. “This expansion marks our 15th expansion since Tops launched Instacart services in 2017, allowing us to further expand our reach.”