Walmart Combines Prescriptions and Groceries in Single Delivery

In a recent survey, Walmart customers were asked how the company could better serve them. More than half (55%) expressed a desire to have their prescriptions delivered along with their groceries and other items they need in a single online order. This service was the most requested by Walmart customers who self-identified as time-sensitive, busy families.

[RELATED: Brick-and-Mortar Pharmacies Lag Behind Mail-Order, Digital Counterparts]

“Our extensive footprint across the nation, combined with our deep expertise in pharmacy, uniquely positions us to make a profound impact in the communities we serve," said Kevin Host, SVP of pharmacy at Walmart U.S. “We understand that health care is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s hyper-local. Each community has unique needs. This new offering allows us to continue serving customers while also giving more time back to our pharmacies for high-touch health services.”

Customers will be able to seamlessly add prescriptions along with other items from their local Walmart in a single order, available both in-app and online. They can choose from delivery options powered by technology that will eventually include:

Same-Day Scheduled Delivery: Customers will be able to schedule their Pharmacy Delivery for a specific time that fits their schedule.

Customers will be able to schedule their Pharmacy Delivery for a specific time that fits their schedule. On-Demand and Express Delivery: Customers will soon have the option to choose On-Demand or Express Delivery. With these options, they’ll be able to receive their prescription within hours or, with Express Delivery, in as soon as 30 minutes.

Customers will soon have the option to choose On-Demand or Express Delivery. With these options, they’ll be able to receive their prescription within hours or, with Express Delivery, in as soon as 30 minutes. New or existing insurance plans will be applied to the transaction, just as they would when customers pick up a prescription in-store.

“If you’re sick, we can deliver the necessary medicine along with everything else you need to feel better: cough drops, a heating pad, blanket and orange juice. Walmart’s size, resources and expertise set it apart from other retailers,” said Tom Ward, EVP and chief e-commerce officer at Walmart U.S.

Pharmacy Delivery is available for both new prescriptions and medication refills. Prescription medications are verified by licensed pharmacists according to doctors’ orders. Additional measures remain in place for HIPPA-compliant transport from store to door: Medications are securely packaged in tamper-evident packaging, and customers can track their orders in real time through the Walmart app or website. Once delivered, customers will receive a photo confirmation via the Walmart app and their email.

Walmart+ members will receive free delivery on Pharmacy Delivery. Non-Walmart+ members will pay the standard delivery charge of $9.95.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.